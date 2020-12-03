Jessica Nigri Flaunts Massive Cleavage In Red Lingerie & Santa Hat

Cosplay model Jessica Nigri sent the pulses of her 4.1 million Instagram followers with a holiday-themed post that featured her wearing a revealing bright red lingerie set.

The post included two photos, the first of which featured Jessica lying down on what looked like a white rug. The cosplayer rocked a bra-and-panties set that included a lacy bra that allowed her to flaunt much of her massive cleavage, as well as her flat abs and midsection. Her matching bottoms seemed to ride low on her hips as she also gave her viewers a good look at her toned thighs. She completed her Christmas-inspired outfit with a red-and-white Santa hat, a pair of elf ears, and black gloves, placing her hands near her head as she posed for the camera.

Jessica was photographed in front of a fireplace in the second snap, where she upped the ante with a seductive pose that showed her resting on one arm and placing the other on her curvy hips. This photo arguably offered an even better look at her hourglass physique as she looked away from the camera with her eyes partly closed. The image also revealed that the cosplay model was wearing what appeared to be a pair of knee-high black stockings.

In the caption, Jessica referred to her hat — as well as a popular Christmas song — and informed her fans that deviled eggs are her favorite food during the holidays. She asked her followers to name the one food they’d eat for the rest of the season if they could do so. The model then added a second question, asking people which of the two photos they preferred.

In the 21 hours or so since the two-photo series went live on Instagram, it has proven to be very popular, getting more than 116,000 likes and almost 500 replies from her followers. Many of her admirers chose to answer the questions she posed in the caption, while others simply praised her for her beauty and figure.

“Definitely a big Christmas ham,” one user wrote.

“First, top view shows your lovely face,” a second person opined.

“Wish u were My Xmas present,” a third fan gushed, adding a kiss face, heart-eye, and peach emoji.

This isn’t the first festive post that Jessica has shared in recent weeks. As reported by The Inquisitr, she took to Instagram late last month, posting a four-photo set where she rocked a racy plaid bra and a red playsuit that she wore wide open, offering yet another good view of her busty assets.