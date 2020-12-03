Details Of AEW & Impact Wrestling’s New Working Relationship Revealed

On last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite, Don Callis and Kenny Omega announced that they’d be making an appearance together on the next episode of Impact Wrestling’s weekly show.

The announcement, which came after Omega defeated Jon Moxley for the AEW World title, also confirmed that both companies had entered into a working relationship, and Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Radio has provided further details.

According to Meltzer, by way of Ringside News, the plan had been in the works long before last night’s Dynamite. It is believed that Callis pitched the idea to Tony Khan, and the AEW president went with it.

The journalist also stated that the partnership will see both companies exchange talent. According to the pundit, it’s the ideal way for Impact Wrestling’s stars to become familiar in the eyes of the AEW faithful, as some of them will be regulars on the company’s programming someday.

“It does open up the doors for people which is great for Impact because some of their guys are going to end up on AEW television probably.”

The Ringside News report also highlighted that Impact teased the partnership on the latest edition of their show. An old match featuring Generation Me — now widely known as The Young Bucks — was shown. This was supposed to foreshadow the events on Dynamite without being obvious about it.

Callis has also featured on AEW programming on more than one occasion. He provided some guest commentary at the promotion’s last pay-per-view, Full Gear, suggesting that both parties were open to collaborating in some capacity.

Meltzer’s report noted that Khan is looking to work with other promotions at the moment. AEW management’s team have been vocal about their willingness to work with their counterparts. This has also been evidenced through their previous collaborations with AAA and NWA.

As documented by Bleeding Cool, Cody Rhodes recently told a press event that AEW’s “bridges are down” and they’re willing to entertain pitches from rival promotions. However, it’s unlikely that these agreements will result in any inter-promotional pay-per-views.

“I don’t think we’ll ever do a cross-promoted show where we’re running two different banners. We’re very proud of our own identity. Doesn’t mean we won’t cross over, doesn’t mean others won’t cross.”

AEW has also featured NJPW talent on its shows courtesy of video packages in recent months. The Japanese entity reportedly wasn’t interested in doing business with their American counterparts in the past. However, that may have changed now that NJPW has changed management.