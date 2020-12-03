Katya Elise Henry Rocks Leopard-Print Thong Bikini While Flaunting ‘Natural Booty’

Katya Elise Henry shared a steamy new update to her Instagram account on Wednesday night. The model, who is also the girlfriend of NBA star Tyler Herro, let it all hang out for the snaps.

In the sultry post, Katya showcased her curvaceous body in a teeny leopard-print thong bikini. The skimpy top clung tightly to her ample chest and fastened behind her back. The slim straps showed off her toned arms and shoulders, as well as her back.

The barely there thong bottoms did little to cover her “natural booty,” as they rested high over her hips. The garment also wrapped snugly around her waist while accentuating her pert posterior and thick thighs. She accessorized the style with a pair of large gold hoop earrings and rings on her fingers.

In the first photo, Katya stood with her backside to the camera. She pushed her hip to the side and tugged on her bathing suit dramatically. Her back was arched as she looked over her shoulder with a seductive expression on her face.

The second shot was a closeup of Katya’s derriere as she untied the string bikini and twisted her torso. In the background of the photos, a stunning ocean scene and a sunny sky were visible.

The model wore her long, dark hair parted to the side and pushed over one shoulder. The locks were styled in loose strands which blew in the wind.

Katya’s over 7.9 million followers didn’t waste any time showing their appreciation for the post. The photos garnered more than 285,000 likes within the first 19 hours after they were published to her account. Her admirers also hit up the comments section to leave over 2,400 messages during that time.

“Natural Always Wins these build-a-broads will never win,” one fan wrote.

“For the love of god,” declared another devotee.

“There’s is nothing like natural you’re perfect queen,” a third user gushed.

“Tyler Herro the only one vibing in 2020 frfr,” a fourth person commented.

The model is no stranger to showing off her enviable curves in revealing items of clothing. She’s often seen rocking outfits that emphasize her full figure, sending her fans into a frenzy.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Katya recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she opted to go pantsless while wearing an oversized black t-shirt and a puffy winter coat. That post was also a hit among her supporters. To date, it’s raked in more than 137,000 likes and over 600 comments.