Lauren Dascalo Flaunts Cleavage & Chiseled Abs In Cream-Colored Lingerie

Lauren Dascalo took to her Instagram account on Wednesday, December 2, and published a sexy new post. In the photo, the American model sported a light-colored lingerie set which flashed a generous amount of skin.

The photo showed Lauren striking a sultry pose in the living room while clad in her intimates. She sat on the edge of a wood table with her thighs spread. The babe placed her right arm on her thigh while her other hand rested on the opposite leg. She leaned to her right and raised her chin while looking straight at the camera with a seductive expression on her face.

Artificial lights filled the space, helping to illuminate her curves. It appeared that a filter was added to the snapshot to enhance its colors and contrast.

Lauren rocked a scanty three-piece intimate set with a classic brassiere made of thin fabric and embellished with crystals. The cups had an underwire structure which hugged her curves. The bra boasted a plunging neckline which displayed her ample cleavage, and the straps that provided support for the undergarment clung to her shoulders.

She sported matching panties which were just as revealing. Like the top, the bottoms were adorned with crystals. They had a low-cut waistband which showcased her toned midsection, particularly her taut stomach and rock-hard abs. She wore a garter belt around her slim waist.

Lauren left her blond hair styled in loose waves. She tossed most of her locks over one of her shoulders, with the ends grazing her breast. The internet personality wore two sets of earrings and a bangle.

Lauren wrote a lengthy message in the caption. She also mentioned her exclusive pictures, which can be viewed on her website. The influencer gave credit to professional photographer Ashlee K by tagging her Instagram page.

The latest share gained over 21,400 likes and more than 600 comments in less than a day of being posted on the popular social media platform. Lauren’s followers couldn’t get enough of the pic, and many of them flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the new upload.

“Absolutely beautiful! You are so sexy like a goddess. You never fail to amaze me,” one of her fans wrote.

“Risk is the spice of life. You look amazing in this photo, by the way. Your abs look so good,” commented another social media user.

“I have been feeling so down this year, but your uploads made my days brighter. Thank you for always inspiring us,” a third follower added.