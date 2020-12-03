‘RHOC’ Star Braunwyn Windham-Burke Plans To Stay Married To Husband Sean Despite Coming Out As A Lesbian

The Real Housewives of Orange County star Braunwyn Windham-Burke came out as a lesbian on Wednesday, December 2 in an interview with GLAAD, per a video posted to YouTube. The 43-year-old also made a post on Instagram announcing her coming out and stated she was so happy to finally be living her truth. Despite admitting that she has never been attracted to men and has always known she was a lesbian, Braunwyn plans to stay married to longtime husband Sean Burke.

Braunwyn also shared a photo of her partner, Kris, to her Instagram story on Wednesday, according to a PEOPLE report. Kris has met the Bravo star’s family and has even joined the large group for dinner. The mother-of-seven said Sean is still her best friend, and they are doing everything they can to make their unique situation work.

“Honestly, we are in uncharted territory. I don’t have a role model for this. I don’t have anyone to go to for answers,” Braunwyn said. “So right now, we’re just doing our own way. You know, Sean and I are still married. I plan on staying married … we’re raising the kids together. He’s my best friend.”

The couple share children Bella, 20; Rowan, 18; Jacob, 15; 7-year-old twins Caden and Curren; Koa, 5; and Hazel, 2. Braunwyn found herself in headlines earlier this year after daughter Rowan posted a photo of herself on Instagram with the caption “F*ck. You. Mom.” This was the same time the Bravolebrity and Sean were rumored to be divorcing.

Tibrina Hobson

Now, things appear to be better within the family though, and Kris has come by to meet the children.

“She came over the other night, hung out with the family, had dinner with us,” Braunwyn said in the interview. “I mean, it’s only as weird as you make it.”

The RHOC star also revealed that she, Sean, and Kris have gone out to parties together. According to Braunwyn, Sean is okay with her revelation and is happy with their current arrangement. Sean appears to have known for quite some time and is accepting of his wife’s new girlfriend. Kris is also reportedly okay with the group’s situation as they move forward as one unit.

Earlier this year, the reality personality also revealed she had gotten sober, which she now is saying helped her come out.

“This year, I got sober, which I know there is a correlation between the two,” she told GLAAD.