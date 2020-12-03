Plus-Size Model Ashley Graham Wows Fans In A Low-Cut Tank & No Pants

Plus-sized model Ashley Graham wowed her fans and followers in a slideshow of images where she wore a low-cut tank and no pants. The auburn-haired stunner posted the pic as a joke regarding what seemed to be a trend in 2020, particularly on tele-meetings, where people reportedly wore no bottoms with their outfits.

In the snap, Ashley looked up and away from the camera. Her tresses were combed over to her right side and sleekly brushed across the top of her head. The left side of her mane was slicked back behind her ear and appeared to be secured with a hair accessory.

Ashley wore a large, diamond cuff earring on the upper part of her ear.

She sat in a white chair, with one leg crossed over the other. Her toned thighs were exposed and peeked out from beneath the bottom of a stunning oversized jacket by Fear of God. The cropped topper was iridescent in color, with purple tones that blurred into a bluish-green. She kept it wide open, its zipper secured only at the bottom of the jacket. The ends of the sleeves were elastic. It slid off her shoulder and showed off her stunning breasts, which were covered by a scoop-necked top with a bottom that was cut very low.

In the second image, Ashley lay flat on her back. She showed off her midsection and the lower half of her body, which was covered with what appeared to be a black bathing suit.

In this pic, the model made eye contact with the camera. Her hair was fashioned into spirals behind her head where her right hand was placed artfully. She pulled the front of her jacket down to show off her decollete as she crossed her left thigh over her right. The sultry snap showed the 33-year-old as she lay atop what appeared to be a bed that had a tan covering. Pillows were seen to her left.

Ashley’s fans could not get over the stunning images. They shared their feelings in the comments section of the post.

“Nothing with a defined waistband…only stretchy things!!! The nice thing about 24/7 leggings is I haven’t seen my muffin top in almost a year!!!” wrote one fan in response to Ashley’s question about wearing pants.

“You are a queen and pants are overrated,” claimed a second follower.

“Leggings for life,” penned a third Instagram user.

“Naaaaaaah this only wearing cute tops for virtual work has me feeling happy lol,” joked a fourth fan.