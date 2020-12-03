Kim Kardashian Wears Figure-Hugging Dress With Her Face On It To Promote Makeup Range

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new pics of herself. The successful businesswoman is no stranger to making headlines for her choice of fashion and opted for a playful number for her most recent post.

Kardashian stunned in a strapless dress that featured a huge print of her face that covered the majority of the garment. The item of clothing fell above her upper thigh at the front and was much longer at the back. Kardashian styled her long brunette hair down with a middle part and kept her nails short with no polish. She dusted her eyes with purple eyeshadow for the occasion.

The 40-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, Kardashian clipped back her garment tightly, which allowed her to show off her famous hourglass shape. She rested her locks in front of her left shoulder and flashed a peace sign with both hands. The reality star puckered up her lips and gazed directly at the camera lens with a pouty expression.

In the next slide, Kardashian held the dress over her body while getting her locks brushed. She stood in front of a plain white backdrop and appeared to be getting ready for a shoot.

In the third and final frame, Kardashian tilted her head back and raised both her hands to the side of her head. The Temptation: Confessions of a Marriage Counselor actress flashed a huge smile and appeared to be laughing within the moment.

For her caption, Kardashian announced that her Birthday Collection for KKW Beauty is available via the brand’s website.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 1.6 million likes and over 7,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 192.5 million followers.

“Mam you are looking gorgeous,” one user wrote.

“Imagine wearing a dress that has your face on it… can’t relate,” another person shared.

“Wow, Kim so pretty. Nice dress. Nice photoshoot. I am inspired by your unique dress and makeup. Love this,” remarked a third fan.

“How does Kim still look 25 the woman is friking beautiful,” a fourth admirer commented.

Having an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Kardashian. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the makeup guru wowed in a tight-fitted long-sleeved orange top with high-waisted bright blue leather pants. She sported her dark hair in one long plait that draped over her left shoulder and completed her look with high heels.