Sarah Hyland Looks Phenomenal In A Teeny White Bikini & Sheer Sarong While Partying On A Boat In Mexico

Sarah was joined by her fiance, Wells Adams, and several other friends for the afternoon on the water.

Sarah Hyland isn’t letting the winter blues get her down. The Modern Family star and her fiance, Wells Adams, recently enjoyed a trip to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, where they were spotted enjoying a fun day out on a boat with their pals.

Photos obtained by The Daily Mail captured the couple having a blast as they danced and sipped on refreshments on the deck of a large boat during their Mexican getaway on Tuesday, December 1. Sarah looked flawless as she rocked a skimpy white bikini for the outing the complemented her gorgeous tan.

The 30-year-old was all smiles as she partied with her pals in the teeny swimwear, which included a bandeau-style top with thin spaghetti straps that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. It had a low-cut sweetheart neckline that showed off an eyeful of cleavage, while a small cutout in the middle of its cups offered another teasing peek at her ample chest.

The matching bottoms were even more risque, falling low down on her hips to show off her flat tummy and abs. It boasted a thin waistband that accentuated her slender frame, as well as a high-cut design that allowed the star to flaunt her lean legs and curvy hips.

She covered up the garment with a sheer, bedazzled sarong, but later removed it to hit the water with her friends. She showed off her derriere in the cheeky swimsuit as she straddled a surfboard, and was later snapped performing an impressive yoga move on top of it by balancing herself on her hands and one foot while sticking her other leg up in the air.

Sarah also sported a pair of trendy round sunglasses to shade her eyes from the bright sun, as well as a stack of necklaces to give her look a bit more bling.

Meanwhile, Wells looked handsome as he sported black swim trunks and Clubmaster sunglasses for the day.

David Becker / Getty Images

The couple — who began dating in 2017 and got engaged last summer — were slated to get married in August, though the coronavirus pandemic forced them to postpone their nuptials until a safer time. Still, they decided to celebrate the day with a trip to a vineyard, where the lovebirds drank wine and posed for a few photos.

Sarah looked like a stunning bride-to-be in a white off-the-shoulder crop top, white bottoms, and a sunhat complete with a veil, while Wells sported a crisp button-up shirt and khaki pants.