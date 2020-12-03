Natalie Roser Flaunts Her Fit Figure In A Sports Bra & Bicycle Shorts

Australian beauty Natalie Roser surprised her 1.3 million Instagram followers with her most recent share, a smoking-hot trio of snaps taken in what appeared to be a gym changing room. She was perched on a simple bench with clean, modern lines, and a row of lockers were mounted to the wall behind her. Everything in the space was clean, sleek and white, including the marble tiled flooring.

Natalie’s ensemble came from the brand Alo Yoga, a label she has worn on her Instagram page before. She made sure to tag the brand’s own Instagram page in the first slide, as well as in the caption of the post, in case her followers were interested in the look.

Natalie’s sports bra featured a simple silhouette with a scooped neckline that showed off a tantalizing amount of cleavage. Thin spaghetti straps extended over her shoulders, leaving her arms exposed, and the garment ended an inch or two below her breasts, showing off plenty of her toned stomach. The piece was crafted from a gray-and-black fabric with a subtle houndstooth print that drew the eye to her ample assets.

She paired the top with matching bottoms that incorporated the same fabric. The bottoms were a pair of tiny bicycle shorts that clung to her shapely posterior and toned thighs, with the hem coming just an inch or two down her long, lean legs. She had plenty of skin on display in the ensemble, and finished it off with a pair of black sneakers and some small hoop earrings.

The only burst of color in her outfit came from a piece of mint green fabric that was draped around her thigh and trailed down the bench. Natalie placed both hands on the bench in front of her in the first slide and flashed a radiant smile at the camera, her blond locks tumbling down her back in an effortless style.

She closed her eyes for the second share, keeping the smile on her face as she arched her back slightly for the sultry shot. The third and final slide captured her in the middle of bursting into laughter for an image with a joyful vibe.

Natalie’s followers loved the share, and the post racked up over 4,800 likes as well as 75 comments within just four hours.

“Beautiful,” one fan wrote simply, followed by a trio of heart eyes emoji.

“Love the pics. Glow girl,” another follower added.

“Most beautiful woman I have ever seen,” a third fan remarked.

