Former Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Flaunts Serious Curves In Skintight Red PVC Pants

Holly sizzled in shiny curve-hugging bottoms.

Former Fox Sports host and reporter Holly Sonders showed off her jaw dropping curves on Instagram this week when she flaunted her tiny waist in a skintight black top and shiny red pants. The social media influencer wowed in two new photos posted on December 3 as she snapped mirror selfies.

As her geotag indicated, Holly posed inside the lobby of the Wynn Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas. In the first photo, she stood with her legs slightly apart and held her phone in her left hand while on a large red rug with a crisscross design and large butterflies.

She rocked curve-hugging PVC bottoms with a button over her navel, pairing it with a slinky top that featured a high neck and long sleeves that highlighted her toned torso. She stood face on to the camera and pushed her hip out slightly to the right.

The golfer had her dark hair slicked back into a ponytail and stayed safe amid the coronavirus pandemic in a black mask.

In the second photo, Holly gave her 487,000 followers a better look at her figure as she turned to the side and posed with her body in profile. Her right leg was forward and slightly bent while she showed off the outline of her pert booty.

The lobby appeared to be empty, and several rope dividers and screens were visible in the reflection.

The comments section was overrun with praise for the 33-year-old.

“Love that slicked back look. It goes well on you,” one fan commented.

“Those pants,” another commented with a fire and heart eye emoji.

“Nice physique and a beauty queen,” a third comment read.

“Holly those red pants really show off that smoking hot body! [You’re] a Goddess,” another wrote with a fire symbol.

The upload received close to 2,000 likes in two hours and plenty of comments. She joked about the year in the caption alongside a sassy hand emoji.

Holly’s no stranger to getting pulses racing on Instagram.

Her latest upload came shortly after she wowed in a risqué professional shot that showed her posing in purple underwear and thigh-high stockings.

Holly didn’t leave much to the imagination as she pulled open her leather jacket with both hands. Her curled brunette hair cascaded down over her left shoulder, and she posed in front of a large window from several floors up.

In the caption, she urged fans to check out her new website for more photos.