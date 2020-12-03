Nicole Scherzinger Dazzles In Sparkly Crop Top & Skirt With Thigh-High Slit For ‘The Masked Singer’

Nicole Scherzinger took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snaps of herself. The entertainer is currently on the panel for Fox’s hit show The Masked Singer and made sure her fashion game was on point for Wednesday night’s episode.

The “Don’t Hold Your Breath” hitmaker stunned in a one-shouldered maroon crop top that featured a shimmery effect all over and one long sleeve. The item of clothing displayed her decolletage as well as a hint of her midriff. She teamed the look with a glittery high-waisted orange skirt that had a thigh-high slit on the left side, which helped showcase her legs. Scherzinger rocked long acrylic nails that were painted with a coat of polish that matched her top. She accessorized herself with numerous rings and dangling earrings. Scherzinger styled her dark hair in one long plait for the occasion.

The 42-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, the singer was captured from the thighs-up in front of a plain white wall and next to a tall mirror. She placed one hand on her hip and rested the other beside her. Scherzinger wrapped her long plait over her left shoulder and gazed directly at the camera lens with a fierce expression.

In the next slide, The Grammy Award-nominated star was snapped further back. Scherzinger tugged at her locks lightly while placing her right hand on the other hip. She tilted her face to the side slightly, showcasing a hint of her profile.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 76,000 likes and over 560 comments, proving to be very popular with her 4.6 million followers.

“We love to see you glowing internally and externally,” one user wrote.

“And we’re supposed to be able to focus on the actual show when you’re looking this effing stunning?!?!? FML,” another person shared.

“My favorite look this season. So so gorgeous,” remarked a third fan, adding numerous heart emoji.

“You’re SO gorgeous!! all of your looks this season have been fire,” a fourth admirer commented, adding a number of flame emoji.

Last night, Seahorse was eliminated from the competition and was revealed to be the two-time Grammy Award winner Tori Kelly. Scherzinger and the rest of the panel — Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong — were sad to see Seahorse go as they were considered a front runner.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kelly expressed that the show allowed her to perform some choreography and bring out her sassiness.