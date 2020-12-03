Former ‘DWTS’ Mirrorball Winner Jordan Fisher Shares First Photos From Disney Dream Wedding

Former Dancing with the Stars mirrorball winner Jordan Fisher shared the first photos from his Disney dream wedding on November 21 to Ellie Woods with People Magazine. The twosome tied the knot in an after-hours ceremony at the most magical place in the world, just behind Cinderella’s castle, with a limited number of family members in attendance.

The duo exchanged vows outdoors at the stroke of midnight in the courtyard of the centerpiece building as featured in a photo on Jordan’s Instagram page seen here.

Instead of a traditional, large reception where a large gathering of family and friends would have shared a meal and danced the night away, the couple instead kept their circle intimate. With everyone socially distanced, they celebrated quietly and still managed to keep the traditions they would have enjoyed if they partook in a bigger party.

Jordan said that having the park to themselves after hours was “cool” and revealed that they trusted Disney Weddings to make the day special. The couple did not see any of the set-up for their nuptials until they walked in.

Jordan and Ellie still cut a cake, had their first dance, and took to the floor with his mother and her father, respectively, before being whisked away in a vintage car down the theme park’s iconic Main Street to their suite where they began their life as man and wife.

Phillip Faraone / Getty Images

“We had to truncate everything, but even though it was small and sweet, it was very intimate and personal,” Jordan said in an interview with People. “I had enough time to make eye contact with every guest that was there and got to soak in that moment with each individual person.”

Ellie wore an Eisen Stein gown that featured a sheer, floral appliqué bodice with a sweetheart neckline. It had draped sleeves and a flowing tulle bottom. Attached to the back of her long, blond hair was a long veil that swept the floor.

The couple was wished a lifetime of happiness in the comments section of the Instagram share.

“I am so happy for you! You look so happy!! CONGRATULATIONS, Jordan and Ellie,” wrote one fan.

“A dream that you wish will come true. Congrats you two,” penned a second follower.

“Oh my gosh, how lovely. What an amazing place to get married and how fitting since you have done so much work for Disney. Congratulations to the two of you, many, many years of happiness ahead,” remarked a third Instagram user.