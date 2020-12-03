Nicky Gile Tugs At Her Black Bikini While Soaking Up Some Sun

American beauty Nicky Gile was scantily clad in her latest Instagram post on Thursday, December 3. The social media star delighted her 1.7 million followers when she took to her page to share a sizzling snapshot of herself rocking a tiny black bikini that flaunted her bombshell curves.

In the post, Nicky rocked a skimpy two-piece swimsuit that showcased her killer figure. The top boasted tiny triangle-style cups that hardly contained her chest. It featured a ruched look along its base and had a small X print on the upper corner of the left cup. The garment had a deep neckline that displayed an ample amount of her décolletage. The straps that kept the swimwear in place clung to her shoulders.

The matching bottoms that she sported were even more revealing. The piece helped accentuate her toned midsection and small waistline. Its waistline was super low, and it exposed plenty of skin around the groin area. Viewers expressed their admiration in the comments for her flat tummy and abs. The thong also featured a high leg that helped highlight her curvy hips and thighs.

Nicky was photographed enjoying the warm weather in the garden, clad in her sexy bathing suit. She sat in an outdoor lounge chair with her thighs closed. The babe spiced things up by tugging at her bikini bottoms, pulling the waistband upward. She then gazed into the camera with a smile sultry expression on her face. Some parts of her body were hit by sunshine, and it made her flawless skin glow.

The influencer wore her long hair parted in the center. She styled her long locks in sleek, straight strands that cascaded over one of her shoulders. For the occasion, she wore several accessories, including two layers of gold necklaces, earrings, and rings.

Nicky wrote a lengthy caption. She shared about her plans of uploading “hump day pics” on her site. The hottie also mentioned her new video and urged her fans to watch. She tagged several Instagram pages in the picture.

Like many of her uploads, this new addition proved to be a hit. The photo received more than 19,800 likes and over 260 comments in less than a day. Countless fans dropped compliments and praise, while several other supporters opted to express their admiration for the model with their choice of emoji.

“This is my favorite picture of you! I love the camera perspective and your focus! Perfect!” a fan commented.

“You are a true definition of beauty. So sexy!!” gushed another admirer.

“Let me pull up a seat next to you. I got SPF 2,” a third social media user added.