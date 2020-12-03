Zoe Saldana Flaunts Endless Legs In Lace Teddy, Fishnet Stockings & Stilettos

Zoe Saldana just dropped a smoking-hot pic on her social media feed. The Guardians of the Galaxy actress sizzled in a sultry monochromatic photograph, wearing lingerie which clung to her every curve. Her 7.3 million Instagram fans loved the share, as it has already received more than 200,000 likes since she posted it.

Zoe updated her page with the offering on Wednesday night. She thought that the throwback photo was still good enough to re-share.

In the stunning pic, Zoe wore a black lace teddy that hugged her flawless physique. The Avatar star flaunted her minuscule waist in the revealing lingerie. She also wore a bra and panties beneath the teddy.

Zoe’s endless legs took center stage in the snap. Thanks to the provocative fishnet stockings, every inch of her long, seductive legs were put on display. From her delicate ankles to her muscled calves and trim thighs, Zoe flaunted her lean limbs.

The actress kept her jewelry simple and opted for a classic pair of studs. But, she also showed a bit of her wild side by rocking a pair of animal-print stilettos too.

The 42-year-old parted her hair at the side and styled it in an elegant chignon. She allowed some tendrils to escape and frame her face.

Zoe took to the indoors for the photo opp. She sat on a seat with a white, fluffy pillow. Light-colored walls set off her bronzed skin and dark outfit, while the zebra-patterned rug also photographed well in the black-and-white shot.

In the photo, Zoe sat on the end of the bench and leaned forward to put on one of her killer heels. She looked directly at the camera, wearing an enigmatic expression on her face. Her eyes were slightly narrowed and her full lips were parted as she gazed at the lens.

Her fans waxed lyrical in the comments section. Many of them also showed their appreciation by posting heart, flame, or other emoji.

One fan paid Zoe a beautiful compliment.

“Where are all these oldies coming from? I love them. Love you @zoesaldana, the most gorgeous of all time,” they gushed.

“What a stunner you are,” another wrote.

An admirer also voiced their opinion about the actress’s career.

“She’s one of the most talented and underrated actresses there is,” they opined.

A fourth Instagrammer dreamed a little.

“When I grow up. I want to be a little bit of you,” they raved.

Zoe also uses her brand and image for good causes. In October, she wore a pink bra and panties for Breast Cancer Awareness.