Carrie Underwood Flaunts World-Famous Legs In A Mini Dress While Singing In Spanish

Carrie showed off her tanned legs and her special talent.

Carrie Underwood gave fans a big treat this week when she flashed her world-famous toned legs in a mini-dress and revealed her secret talent of singing in Spanish. The country star debuted her new music video for the Spanglish song “Tears Of Gold” on December 3, a duet with David Bisbal.

It premiered on YouTube and can be seen below. It shows the stars in what appears to be an abandoned warehouse where Carrie sizzled in a dark satin dress that showed off her world-famous toned legs.

Her pins glowed as she strutted around in the ensemble, which featured a high-neck and structured shoulders, but was fitted around her slim hips. It featured a large silver embellishment over her left hip and a small slit over her muscular thigh.

She paired it with matching dark T-bar high heels with a chunky strap around both ankles.

The country superstar had her long, blond hair straight and down and stunned in sparkly eyeshadow.

But while her legs stole the show, Carrie also wowed as she sang a verse flawlessly in Spanish.

After performing with their backs to one another, Carrie and David came face to face as gold confetti fell around them.

The Oklahoma-native also wowed in a long, gold gown in another shot. The two performed the Latin-pop hit on a rooftop where Carrie sizzled in a plunging metallic gown that highlighted her slim waist.

After the “Digale” hitmaker shared the link on Twitter, plenty of fans shared their praise for the video.

“Que manera de arrancar este último mes del año, gracias a ambos por unir vuestro arte. Thank you Carrie!!,” one fan tweeted with two smiling faces, which translates (via Google Translate) to, “What a way to start this last month of the year, thank you both for joining your art. Thank you Carrie!!”

“Es increíble!! Enhorabuena a los 2,me encanta,” another wrote, translating (via Google Translate) to, “It’s incredible!! Congratulations to [you] 2, I love it.”

“Carrie singing in Spanish is something I never knew I needed until right now,” another wrote.

David explained to Billboard that he approached the “Good Girl” hitmaker to be on the track. She happily agreed, despite its bilingual verses and it being completely different to her past releases.

He called it a “beautiful moment” and praised the mom of two’s vocals while thanking her for singing with him.

“It is a big moment for me personally to be joined by such a powerful voice in music on a track that connects Latin, pop and country music together in this way.”

Carrie’s latest duet came after she recently teamed up with someone closer to her. She gave fans a peek at her 5-year-old son Isaiah Fisher’s appearance on her Christmas special, My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood, on Instagram this week. The two collaborate on “Little Drummer Boy” during the show, which is streaming now on HBO Max.