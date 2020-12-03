Gwen Stefani Wears PVC Tights & Tiny Pink Dress For Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting Performance

Gwen Stefani took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new snapshots of herself. The singer has been busy promoting her Christmas music over the past few weeks and appeared at the 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony on Wednesday night.

The “Used To Love You” hitmaker short pink dress that featured a large bow at the front. The item of clothing fell above her upper thigh and had a long train at the back. Stefani teamed the look with skintight black tights that were made out of PVC material. She paired the ensemble with long matching gloves and ankle boots of the same color that gave her some extra height. Stefani accessorized herself with a couple of necklaces and styled her blond hair up in a ponytail.

The 51-year-old treated her followers to two images within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from head-to-toe inside what looked to be a lift. The mom-of-three posed side-on while kicking up one of her legs off the floor. Stefani gazed over to her right with a mouth-open expression and appeared to be glowing.

In the next slide, the three-time Grammy Award winner leaned against the silver rail and looked down with her lips parted. Stefani’s locks draped over her right shoulder while raising her left hand to the wall.

For her caption, Stefani referenced her festive album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas, and her latest single, “Here This Christmas,” in hashtags.

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 74,000 likes and over 630 comments, proving to be very popular with her 10.8 million followers.

“All I want for Christmas this year is Gwen’s entire The Voice wardrobe, especially this stunner!” one user wrote.

“Simply and deliciously stunning! Rasberry Sorbet is the color I see here,” another person shared, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Omg @gwenstefani you are a human barbie I love you till the moon and beyond always inspiring me!” remarked a third fan.

“Love this! Rock meets Marilyn Monroe,” a fourth admirer commented.

As seen in a video shared on Twitter, Stefani performed her song “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” in this outfit. The song features her fiance, Blake Shelton, who did not attend the event.

Stefani is currently a coach on the latest season of The Voice and has been upping her fashion game during the live shows. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she looked like a doll in a feathery pale pink dress with latex thigh-high boots of the same color.