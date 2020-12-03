Nicole Thorne Exposes Braless Chest In Open Top For Smoking-Hot Instagram Share

Australian bombshell Nicole Thorne tantalized fans with an abundance of cleavage in her most recent Instagram update on Thursday, December 3. The 29-year-old model went braless underneath an open top that tied loosely in the front with a strappy bow, exposing an ample view of her busty chest.

The stunner opted for a nude top from Fashion Nova — a ribbed number adorned with a dainty frilled trim that called even more attention to her bared bosom. The item created a gaping décolletage, turning her buxom curves into a focal point, and sported long, fitted sleeves that accentuated her slender arms.

Nicole paired the piece with a coordinating mini skirt, which hugged her hips and flaunted her chiseled pins. The skirt was a high-rise style that emphasized her flat tummy and small waist, leaving an eyeful of midriff on display.

The brunette beauty shared two photos of the smoking-hot look, wherein she flaunted her voluptuous curves while posing in a bathroom. She sat atop a small wooden staircase that led up to the bathtub, peering into the camera with an intense stare. The pictures captured her in mid-profile and showcased the swell of her hip, while also giving fans a peek at her long, lean legs.

Nicole posed with one hand coquettishly raised to her chin in the first snap, showing off her chic dark manicure. She leaned her other hand on the edge of the tub, slightly parting her lips in a sultry expression. A swipe to the next slide saw her lowering her arm and resting her palm on her knee. Her hair framed her face in loose waves that tumbled down her back and over her shoulder, highlighting her beautiful features.

The room was decorated in earthy tones that complemented Nicole’s ensemble, which, in turn, flattered her bronzed tan. A few plants added a splash of color to the shots.

Nicole added a Brisbane, Queensland, Australia geotag to her post, while also making sure to tag the brand that provided her outfit.

The look was a big hit with her fans, earning her numerous compliments and a lot of appreciation in the form of 7,000 likes amassed in just three hours.

“Wow you are such a stunning girl,” one follower commented on her post.

“Omgg you are that gorgeous,” gushed another smitten fan, leaving a trail of heart-eyes emoji.

“You look lovely, my dear!” chimed in a third Instagrammer.

“Babe this colour [sic] on you is life,” remarked a fourth person.

The smokeshow spotlighted a different part of her anatomy in an update shared December 2. She went scantily clad in a skimpy thong and lacy bra, putting her pert backside front and center.