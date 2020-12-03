Chanel West Coast Sizzles In See-Through Dress With Fishnet Stockings And Sky-High Heels

Chanel flaunted her stunning curves.

Chanel West Coast put her flawless curves on show this week in a new Instagram upload as she rocked a see-through dress with fishnet stockings. The Ridiculousness star stunned as she pulled a prayer pose for a behind the scenes look at her latest music video.

Chanel posted the snap to Instagram on December 2. It showed her posing on a rocky hill with a city skyline behind her as she left little to the imagination.

The “I Love Money” hitmaker flashed her underwear in the mini-dress, which was made of a sheer material with what appeared to be a tiger design over her chest and several suns over her arms. It finished high on her thighs and exposed her black underwear and fishnet stockings, which highlighted her toned legs and sat in line with her navel with a thick band around her slim waist.

She stood with her legs apart on the gravel in sky-high platform black boots with laces up to her calves.

Chanel put her hands together in front of her chest and let her super long, straight brunette hair flow down her back. She shielded her eyes from the sun in dark shades and pursed her lips as she basked in the golden hour glow.

She tagged Juju Film Studios on the photo and in the caption, where she confirmed it was taken when she filmed her new music video for “Heaven’s Calling” which she released in late October. Chanel added a white heart and Latin Cross emoji.

The comments section was overrun with praise.

“Yes queen,” one fan wrote with a heart eye emoji.

“Easily the hottest celebrity,” another commented.

“Chanel you look so pretty and gorgeous and the music video was so amazing good and lit,” a third wrote with two fire and two red heart emoji.

“Gorgeous as always!!! You’re amazing,” another comment read.

The upload proved a big hit with her 3.5 million followers, amassing over 27,000 likes and more than 340 comments.

The star gave fans a treat last month when she shared another sizzling snap to Instagram from the same shoot. In that upload, she sat with her legs apart in shiny red PVC bottoms and a sheer top. She draped a red trench coat over her shoulders and paired it with matching long gloves and strappy heels as smoke came from her mouth.

Chanel shared a color and black-and-white photo and asked fans in the caption which they liked better.