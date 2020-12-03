‘RHOBH’ Fans Blast Bravo As Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley & Kathy Hilton Reportedly Test Positive For COVID-19

Viewers of the Bravo reality show think production should stay shut down after the coronavirus spreads to the cast.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans are reacting to reports that three cast members have COVID-19 just a few weeks after production for the 11th season of the Bravo reality show started up.

A source for the show told TMZ that Kyle Richards and Dorit Kemsley have reportedly tested positive for the virus, as well as Kyle’s sister Kathy Hilton, who was recently added as a Friend of the Housewives on the reality TV hit. The report comes days after production was forced to shut down after it was reported that a crew member tested positive for the dreaded virus.

The TMZ insider revealed that all three of the wealthy women are recovering at home and are at the tail end of their illness. None of them had serious symptoms, although last week Kyle shared on her Instagram stories that she was “not feeling well, ” per Page Six.

The TMZ source added that Kyle, Kathy, and Dorit did not contract the virus on the RHOBH set, but instead were hanging out without Bravo’s cameras following them.

Philip Faraone / Getty Images

Still, the reports of the coronavirus spread and subsequent RHOBH shutdown had some social media commenters furious. Some said production on the popular reality show should have never started up in Southern California, where COVID-19 numbers continue to surge, even with strict safety protocols in place.

“Thanks for helping to spread Covid by allowing #RHOBH cast to film without masks or social distancing. Shame on y’all! The mighty dollar is not more important. Very selfish!” one viewer tweeted.

“None of the RH shows have any business filming. It’s not safe and there is no surefire way- short of creating a Bravo bubble- and none of them would agree to that. You cannot test people every so often and say “all clear!” As Ramona said: ANDY, shut it down NOW!” another wrote

“RHOBH was doing ‘temperature checks”! What a f*cking joke, and how completely inevitable.” a third Twitter user wrote.

It is unclear how much filming for Season 11 actually took place. Last month, photos surfaced of a group event in which Kyle and co-star Lisa Rinna showed up in identical polka-dotted designer dresses. Kathy Hilton was also pictured at the event.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais addressed the coronavirus-related shutdown while speaking on The Real. Garcelle revealed that the Housewives shot scenes last Tuesday then found out that night that “a few people in our crew” tested positive, per Entertainment Tonight. The actress added that everyone on the cast must now quarantine for 14 days.

She also emphasized that the castmates “do all the protocols,” including mandatory COVID tests three times per week.