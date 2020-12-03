‘The Masked Singer’ Spoilers: Seahorse Revealed To Be A Two-Time Grammy Award Winner

Season 4 of The Masked Singer will soon be crowning its winner and sadly it won’t be Seahorse. The contestant underneath the costume continued to wow the panelists — Nicole Scherzinger, Jenny McCarthy, Robin Thicke, and Ken Jeong — each week. However, due to their tough competition, they received the least amount of votes to remain on the show.

For their debut performance, Seahorse sang Rihanna’s huge smash hit “Only Girl (In the World)” and proved that they were an incredible vocalist with pipes.

On Wednesday night, they went head to head with Crocodile, who is also a well-trained male singer. Seahorse brought out their inner diva and showcased their range singing to Bruno Mars’ “That’s What I Like.”

The panel’s guesses over the weeks have been all over the place. However, they were confident that the celebrity underneath the mask was a very famous female pop star.

Previous guesses included Jessica Simpson, Halsey, Hailee Steinfeld, and Bebe Rexha.

This week, Thicke admitted that he recognized Seahorse’s voice and believed it was two-time Grammy Award winner Tori Kelly. Scherzinger agreed and thought it might be her too.

McCarthy went with Kesha while guest panelist Craig Robinson said Sia.

When it came down to announce that Seahorse received the least amount of votes to stay in the competition, the panel seemed sad as they appeared to be a front runner.

Before they took their mask off, Scherzinger, Thicke, and Robinson said Kelly as their final guess while McCarthy stuck to one of her original assumptions, Halsey. Jeong said Christina Aguilera.

Seahorse was revealed to be songstress Tori Kelly, who expressed that being on the show allowed them to be sassier and do some choreography.

Straight after the episode aired, Kelly took to Twitter to share a couple of snapshots of herself posing with the head of her costume.

“THANK YOU MASKED SINGER FOR SUCH AN INCREDIBLE EXPERIENCE!!!! i’m gonna miss being the seahorse but let’s be honest… she’s a part of me now HEEHEE,” the “Should’ve Been Us” hitmaker wrote.

As always, fans of The Masked Singer posted on social media after Kelly was unmasked.

“SEAHORSE IS TORI KELLY ON MASKED SINGER *pretends to be shocked*,” one user tweeted.

“OMG TORI KELLY WAS THE SEAHORSE! She was amazing!” another person shared on Twitter.

“Wait what Seahorse aka THE Tori Kelly was voted off from The Masked Singer???? I thought she’s gonna win the whole thing!!” remarked a third account in a tweet.

“THE SEAHORSE WAS ROBBED. TORI KELLY WAS ROBBED,” a fourth person tweeted.