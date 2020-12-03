Kate Beckinsale Stuns In A Tiny Brown Bikini In New Instagram Video

Kate Beckinsale tantalized many of her 4.5 million Instagram followers with a captivating new video shared this morning, wherein she showed off her phenomenal physique in a revealing brown two-piece bikini. The 47-year-old celebrity was filmed while climbing down an ample outdoor staircase, giving followers an eyeful of her toned, fit body as she made her way down the numerous steps.

The Widow star put her long, lean legs and sculpted midriff on full display, rocking a low-rise bikini bottom that provided very little coverage to her flawless figure. The item sported strappy bows on both sides, drawing attention to Kate’s slender hips and thighs. The actress paired the bottoms with a bandeau top, which tied in the middle with a long, loopy bow draping down. The skimpy swimwear flaunted her chiseled curves a teased a tasteful glimpse of cleavage.

Kate accessorized the bikini with a chic cover-up — a white, semi-sheer number that reached her ankles. The piece was decorated with an elegant beige embroidery that beautifully complemented her bathing suit. The flowy garment fluttered in the wind, revealing a set of coquettish tassels dangling from the sides. It also created plenty of décolletage, emphasizing the stunner’s perky chest.

The glamorous actress was perched atop a set of clunky beige heels that added extra height to her statuesque silhouette. She wore dark sunglasses sporting stylish butterfly frames. Her list of accessories also included a sumptuous statement bracelet draping over the back of her hand, matching drop-down earrings, and a shiny ring on her index finger. Her nails were lacquered with a brilliant polish that coordinated with the cover-up. Her hairstyle was also on point, as Kate wore her long tresses pulled up into a poofy bun.

The Underworld star made her descent with a seemingly hurried step. Nevertheless, her audience had plenty of time to admire her endless pins. Kate kept her thighs parted at all times, glancing down at her feet before flashing a beaming smile at the camera. The actress joked about her walk in her caption, serving up a dose of her famously witty and wicked humor.

“I hope someone makes a book of your captions! Haha,” one follower wrote regarding her words.

“Luv your spirit Kate. Love how you dont [sic] take yourself too seriously,” another fan appreciated Kate’s sense of humor.

The upload was a big hit with her online admirers, racking up more than 276,000 views in the first hour. Her supporters also flocked to the comments section to compliment the star, leaving over 850 messages.

“KATE!!! YOU look amazing [five sparkling-heart emoji] YOU have a marve lous [sic] Figure!!!” gushed one person.

“Ive [sic] just fallen off my chair [heart-eyes emoji] stunning kate absolutely stunning,” said another Instagrammer, trailed by a string of flames.