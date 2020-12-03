‘DWTS’ Pro Dancer Keo Motsepe & Chrishell Stause Shock Fans As They Reveal They Are Dating

The 'Dancing with the Stars' Season 29 competitors went Instagram official.

Dancing with the Stars fans are stunned by a love connection they never saw coming.

Following rampant rumors that Season 29 contestant Chrishell Stause had an affair with her married pro partner Gleb Savchenko – rumors that the Selling Sunset star and the handsome Russian dancer vehemently denied—it appears that Chrishell is dating Gleb’s best friend instead.

A source revealed to Entertainment Tonight that Chrishell, 39, and Keo, 31, are a thing.

“Chrishell Stause and Keo Motsepe are officially dating,” the insider told the outlet. “Keo and Gleb [Savchenko] are best friends… Chrishell and Keo are both awesome and felt like, ‘I’m single, you’re single. Let’s try this.'”

Chrishell and Keo seemingly confirmed the news on Instagram.

On his social media page, the South African dancer shared a flirty pic which showed him nuzzling his face in Chrishell’s hair from the side. He captioned the snap with a heart emoji.

On his Instagram story, Keo shared a video of him and Chrishell working out at a gym. A second video featured the two cozying up together.

“I will always make you smile @chrishellstause,” the dancer captioned the clip.

In the clip, Keo playfully called his new girlfriend “Baby” as she realized he was filming them together.

A final pic showed Keo kissing the luxury realtor on the cheek while she beamed.

The former soap star also shared the workout video and kiss pic to her story, as well as a shot that showed her getting glammed up for date night with her new man.

“Keeping it casual,” the Netflix beauty wrote.

Keo’s post received heart and smiley face emoji from several DWTS co-stars, including Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Cheryl Burke, Daniella Karagach, Pasha Pashkov, and of course, Gleb.

“Love you guys!” Gleb wrote in the comments section.

“Those Chrishell rumors must have been super awkward now that we know she was dating your best friend this entire time!” one fan replied to Gleb.

Other Dancing with the Stars fans were floored by the romance news.

“Wait…what?” several users wrote.

“A WHOLE CURVEBALL I WASN’T EXPECTING,” one viewer noted.

“Didn’t see this coming but wow this is adorable!!!!” another added.

The unexpected dating news comes after Chrishell and Gleb spent the last month denouncing gossip that they had an affair while partnered together on the ABC celebrity ballroom competition.

Less than one week after the “Team Selling It” duo was eliminated from Dancing with the Stars, Gleb and his wife, Elena Samodanova, announced they were ending their 14-year marriage. Elena accused Gleb of “ongoing infidelity” and a “recent inappropriate relationship” that many assumed was with his DWTS partner.