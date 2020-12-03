Angeline Varona Flaunts Her Bodacious Derrière In Thong Teddy

Angeline Varona is used to showing off plenty of skin on social media. Most of the time, she tantalizes her 2.6 million Instagram followers with sexy photos that show her rocking some of the skimpiest outfits she can find. On December 2, the Latina model got their attention when she showed off her perky booty while posing in a sheer teddy.

In the sizzling snap, Angeline looked nothing short of gorgeous in a scanty one-piece undergarment that perfectly accentuated her physique. The front side of the piece was not visible in the shot, but it could be seen in another Instagram photo.

The risqué ensemble was made of sheer fabric and lace patterns. It included spaghetti straps that clung to her shoulders, highlighting her slim arms. The plunging neckline reached her midsection and showcased her ample cleavage. It had a snug fit that hugged her body like a glove. The back portion had a thong feature, and it allowed her to show off her round posterior.

Angeline was snapped outdoors in the balcony that featured skyscraper views of the city of Miami, as the geotag noted. She posed with her toned backside directed to the camera, holding onto the glass railing with her hands. The babe looked over her shoulder and gazed at the camera. Her gaze was sultry, and her lips slightly parted.

The blurry background showed a glimpse of tall buildings full of lights. As it was nighttime, the photographer used flash in taking the snapshot, which added more light.

The influencer wore her usual hairstyle. Her highlighted brunette tresses were down and styled in loose waves. She let the strands fall on her shoulder and down her back. As for her jewelry, she sported a gold bangle, which she wore on her right wrist.

Angeline paired the picture with a short caption. She wrote something about “looking back” and added a “tunnel vision” hashtag.

The share garnered more than 119,000 likes and over 1,100 comments in less than a day of going live on the platform. Her online supporters, including fellow influencers, dropped messages and compliments about her enviable figure. Countless other followers opted instead to use emoji to express their admiration for the model.

“Spectacular beauty! Wishing you the best in this new stage of your life. Everything will be fine,” one of her fans commented.

“You are looking so beautiful and stunning, as always. That’s pure perfection right there,” gushed another admirer.

“You are not only the most beautiful woman on IG, but you are also a beauty from head-to-toe!!!” a third social media user wrote, adding a mix of emoji at the end of the comment.