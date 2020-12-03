Abby Dowse Exposes Sizzling Booty In Scandalous Fishnet Lingerie

Abby Dowse sent temperatures soaring on her Instagram page this morning, sharing a red-hot photo wherein she flaunted her insane figure in risqué fishnet lingerie. The Aussie bombshell displayed her sizzling curves from behind, treating followers to an eyeful of her toned booty.

The 31-year-old social media star put on a leggy display in extremely revealing black stockings that almost reached her derrière. The item was an open-heel style and connected with a coordinating netted top through a number of spaghetti straps stretching over her hip. The stockings sported wide fishnet panels along the back, which matched similar details adorning the back and side of the top.

The sexy design gave fans a peek at Abby’s supple back, revealing she was braless. The stunner paired the ensemble with a black thong, exposing her peachy buns in the skimpy number.

The lingerie was from online retailer, Fashion Nova, which the brand ambassador made sure to tag in her post. Abby added a few accessories to finish off the smoking-hot look, which included a dainty bracelet and a ring on one of her fingers. A glimpse of her large hoop earring was visible amid her tousled locks, which framed her face, drawing attention to her striking features.

The blond beauty posed in front of the open bedroom door, banking on the nearly all-white décor to make her attire pop out even more. A mirror on the wall next to her teased a different angle of her fit body, reflecting her small waist in juxtaposition with her rounded backside. Abby stood with her legs widely parted, resting her arm on her hip and grazing her thigh with her fingertips. She looked back at the camera with a fierce gaze, while at the same time coyly hiding her chin behind her shoulder.

Abby remarked on the kittenish gesture in her caption, making a flirty attempt to convince fans she was actually shy.

“I looked up ‘shy’ in the dictionary, and you’re right, it says ‘Abby,'” one follower commented regarding her words.

The model expressed her love for the racy outfit with a dark heart emoji, leading many of her followers to fill the comments section with similar hearts. Her online admirers also dropped gushing messages complimenting her beauty and seductive appearance.

“Killing it every time,” said fellow Aussie model Laura Amy, who also left a fire emoji.

“Oh ok you ain’t playin around [screaming-face emoji] This is insaneee,” penned another Instagrammer, trailed by a string of flames.

“Wow so beautiful!!! You look like a Bond Girl ready for action,” chimed in a third devotee.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Abby showcased the front view of the provocative lingerie in a tantalizing selfie posted December 2, which saw the smokeshow sitting at the foot of the bed with her legs spread open.