‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Haley Kalil Looks Smoking-Hot In Skintight Bodysuit With Cinched Leather Belt

Haley Kalil put her jaw-dropping physique on display in her latest Instagram post. The model looked sensational in the skintight ensemble that clung to her every curve. The pic sparked a fierce frenzy among her 348,000 followers as they raced to view the offering. one

The Sports Illustrated model took to Instagram late Wednesday evening, However, the witty redhead was at a loss for words this time around. She asked her fans to help her caption the photograph and that they would be rewarded with a complimentary “good job bud.”

The 28-year-old wore a stone-colored swimsuit that was almost sheer at first glance The fabric had a grey sparkly print and clung to assets like a glove.

Haley showcased her hourglass figure by accessorizing with a wide leather belt. She cinched in her minuscule waist with the belt that sat beneath her breasts and even seemed to sculpt them. She rocked a pair of black fingerless gloves and knee-high boots that added an edgy look to her ensemble. The model also appeared to be sporting something that was strapped to her hips.

The social media star’s signature red locks cascaded down her back and shoulders. She parted her bangs in the middle and allowed her tresses to frame her face.

The outdoor location for the photo was otherworldly and provided the perfect backdrop for her outfit. Behind her, a mountain, sand, and grit added a hot desert-like feel to the pic.

The bikini maven stood in a three-quarter pose. She tilted her hips and hooked her thumbs into the strap running across her thigh. She looked up and widened her eyes as if astonished by what she was seeing. The stunned expression was further underscored by Haley opening her mouth in amazement.

Her fans showered her with love shortly after she posted the photo. She has already accumulated more than 5,000 likes from those who love her sci-fi-feel snap. Many of her followers took up her challenge to caption the image in the comments section, while others voiced their opinions.

One admirer, who knows Haley’s favorite takeout, offered this gem.

“*ON MARS* “Sooooooo you’re saying there’s NO Taco Bell here?”

Another continued with the takeout theme.

“Ma’am this is a McDonald’s,” they teased.

Haley responded to both the above remarks and her fans loved the interaction.

A follower also seemed to nail her expression with the following suggestion.

“When you thought it was a dress up event but all your friends show up in sweats and hoodies and didn’t tell you…” they wrote.

A fourth Instagrammer gave in to some old-fashioned flattery and buttered her up with compliments.

“I’m obsessed with you. You kill it all the time!” they gushed.

Recently, Haley flaunted her figure in a plunging lace teddy.