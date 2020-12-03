Aisha Thalia Slays In Polka Dot Bikini As She Laments The Challenges Of 2020

Instagram sensation Aisha Thalia wowed her 546,000 followers with her recent post. The update, which went live on Wednesday, December 2, showed the model rocking a unique bikini as she posed outside in the sunshine.

In the caption, Aisha spoke of how the year had managed to fly by and she had been “laying low” in order to prioritize her life. She also noted that she had barely managed to put a dent in her to-do list and was trying to stay in the moment as much as possible.

Aisha wore a stunning strapless black-and-white polka dot bikini that featured a keyhole cutout in the center and ruffled edging. The matching briefs tied up in neat bows and helped to highlight her flat stomach.

A long-sleeved white top that was unzipped and was worn off Aisha’s shoulders. A matching pair of sweatpants also featured, sitting low over her hips in order to show off the enticing swimwear.

As she posed in the bright sunshine, she covered her eyes with a pair of large sunglasses. Her golden curls were unstyled and framed her face in a wild halo of hair.

Aisha’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the stunning image. Within 10 hours, the photo had already gathered more than 5,400 likes and plenty of comments from her avid supporters, many of whom had missed the celebrity’s regular updates.

“Yes, I am happy that I’m not the only one,” one follower wrote in response to Aisha’s caption.

“I’m hoping 2021 is a prize for all of us!” a fan declared before adding that the Instagram sensation was “still fine AF.”

“2020 was a mess, 2021 will probably be a whole lot better,” another user insisted.

“I’ve missed your regular posts but whatever you need at any given time must come first,” a fourth person wrote, adding a red heart emoji for further emphasis to their statement.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words when it came to expressing how they felt. The most popular were the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, some also added kissing and lips emoji as a way to show that they cared.

Aisha often flaunts her enviable curves as well as making heartfelt comments when posting to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she recently shared a composite image of herself. In the caption, she explained just how deep in “sadness” she was when the first photo was taken and had lost a lot of weight. However, after working hard and looking after herself, she managed to gain the weight back and shared the stunning transformation in the second shot.