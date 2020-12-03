Corinna Kopf Celebrates 25th Birthday In Skimpy Red Lingerie

On Tuesday, December 1, social media sensation Corinna Kopf celebrated her 25th birthday by sharing a suggestive snap with her 5 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the YouTuber posing in front of a sizable mirror. A white door can be seen in the background.

Corinna stood with her shoulders back and touched her thigh, while she held on to her smartphone. She looked at her phone screen with a small smile playing on her lips, as she snapped the selfie.

The Twitch streamer flaunted her fantastic figure in red lingerie that left little to the imagination. The skimpy set featured a plunging bra and a pair of matching high-cut underwear. Her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips were put on display. Corinna also sported a coordinating robe that had been tied at her waist. She finished off the sexy look with layered necklaces, numerous gold rings, and her signature silver watch.

For the photo, the blond beauty wore her long locks in a straight, sleek style. She tucked some of her hair behind her ears with loose pieces framing her gorgeous face. She also sported a chic white-tipped French manicure adorned with what appears to be a floral design.

In the caption of the post, Corinna made reference to her “birthday” and asked her followers about her “present.”

Quite a few fans were quick to answer Corinna’s question, with many offering themselves up as her gift.

“I’ll be your present,” quipped one commenter, adding two smirking face emoji to the end of the comment.

“i’m ur present,” added a different devotee, along with a smiling face emoji.

Many of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You look amazing,” gushed an admirer.

“You are really beautiful,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 1.1 million likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Corinna has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, last month she shared a series of sizzling snaps, in which she wore a low-cut crop top. That post has been liked over 1 million times since it was shared.