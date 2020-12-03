Andreane Chamberland Smolders As She Teases A Little Underboob In White String Bikini

Instagram model Andreane Chamberland enticed her 554,000 followers with her recent swimwear post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, December 2, saw the celebrity rocking a teeny bikini as she teased her fans.

In the caption, she insisted that the outfit was bright like a diamond. She then tagged Fashion Nova in the post, giving her supporters an indication of where to head should they want to purchase the same outfit.

Andreane showed off her stunning figure in a glittery white bikini top. It plunged down low in the front and displayed a lot of her cleavage. The item of clothing only barely covered her assets and a little underboob was present as a result of this, much to the delight of many of her admirers.

The plain briefs sat high over her smooth hips complemented her tanned complexion. Andreane wore a pair of dusty pink tie-dyed sweat pants over the top of her bathing suit but she had pulled the waistband down over her thighs in order to show off the bikini bottoms.

The celebrity’s long blond hair was straightened and parted in the middle. It appeared somewhat tousled and Andreane pulled back a front section. Some tendrils still hung free, framing her gorgeous face as she smiled seductively at her intended audience.

The model wore a silver pendant on a delicate chain around her neck. A matching bracelet also featured on one wrist and a variety of rings on her fingers completed the stunning look.

Andreane’s followers were quick to respond as soon as she posted the image. Within seven hours, the photo had already garnered more than 5,400 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated admirers.

“Amazing beautiful angel,” a fan declared.

“You look so beautiful,” one follower insisted.

“Sublime,” another user simply stated.

“Well aren’t you the definition of perfection,” a fourth person wrote, also adding the fox-with-heart-eyes emoji at the end of their statement, giving it further emphasis.

Many of her followers also decided to forego words and used emoji instead as a way to show how they felt about the titillating image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji. However, the kissing and flower icons also got a serious workout in the comments section as well.

Andreane often shares revealing updates with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she captivated her fanbase by wearing a stunning bright blue lingerie set. Adding a warm woolly beanie, matching shirt, and a pair of thigh-high socks, the celebrity was inundated with support from her legions of fans.