Qimmah Russo Is Smoking Hot In Teeny Black Bikini As She Shows Off Abs And Triceps

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo teased her 1.6 million Instagram followers with her recent post. The update, which was posted on Wednesday, December 2, saw the celebrity flaunting her enviable muscles while wearing a teeny bathing suit. In the caption, she stated the obvious, in that the image was all about her abs and triceps.

Qimmah wore a black string bikini as she posed in front of a mirror. The teeny triangular cups plunged down low in the front and showed off plenty of the model’s cleavage. The matching briefs sat high over her hips as she held her phone up high in order to capture all of her magnificent muscles.

Her long hair was straightened and parted in the middle, cascading down her back as she took the selfie. In today’s update, she opted for a bright orange hair color that captivated many of her supporters.

However, for most, it was all about Qimmah’s amazing physique. Known for her workout advice and motivational captions shared with snaps of her workout results, her latest photo was no exception. As a result of this, her admirers were in awe of the celebrity’s rock-hard abs and impressive triceps.

As soon as she posted the image, her followers were eager to respond. Within 22 hours, the photo had already seen an impressive 48,500 likes and more than 500 comments from her dedicated supporters.

“Work of art,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“That hair color is [fire]!” a fan declared in reference to the particularly fiery shade of orange.

“I can’t wait to post these type of pics,” another user remarked, obviously inspired by Qimmah’s muscular physique.

“OMG WOW, that is a superwoman strong powerful picture,” a fourth person wrote, also peppering their comment with a variety of emoji.

In fact, many of her followers opted to post various emoji rather than words as a way in which to convey how they felt about the stunning picture. As usual, the most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and heart ones. However, considering Qimmah’s impressive display of muscles, the muscly arm also featured regularly as well.

Qimmah often shares a variety of content with her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, yesterday she decided to show off a casual look as she instructed her fans to “Rise & shine!” In that update, she wore a dusty pink crop top and matching pants, tagging Fashion Nova to let people know where to go should they want to replicate the look.