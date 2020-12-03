Ashley Resch Flaunts Massive Underboob As She Adjusts Her Hair

Instagram model Ashley Resch flaunted some major underboob in her latest Instagram update shared with her 940,000 followers. The post, which went live on Wednesday, December 2, saw the celebrity posing in a sweatsuit.

In the caption, she declared that she was “comfy” and tagged Estuard Guinea, who was obviously the photographer responsible for the captivating shots. Immediately, her supporters had plenty to say on the matter and rushed in with their praise for the provocative pose.

Ashley wore a pale gray sweatsuit. The sloppy-style top was cropped and had a hoodie. A wide waistband in white ran around the bottom of it. The item also had a zipper running down the front, which was undone. As Ashley lifted her arms to pull her blond curls back into a ponytail, the clothing rose up and only barely covered her assets, putting plenty of underboob on display in the process.

The matching pants were lowered and showed off a white thong underneath as she knelt barefoot on the wooden floor. One knee appeared to be resting against the pale wall that was directly next to her, her elbow close to it as well.

A second shot was also shared with her fans. This time, it was a close-up of Ashley’s pretty face. Still pulling her hair back tightly into a ponytail, the celebrity looked at something that was off-camera, her lips parted as she pouted for her intended audience.

Ashley’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the images. Within four hours, the set had already garnered 13,800 likes and plenty of comments from her adoring fanbase.

“Comfy and Warm,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“You are so beautiful,” a fan declared but was undecided as to what made her so attractive to them.

“A little under booby for a better day,” another user joked.

“Natural beauty,” a fourth person wrote, also adding a row of red hearts to the end of their statement.

Many of her followers also opted to use emoji rather than words in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variants of the heart emoji. Some also preferred to pepper their comments with the tongue-hang-out emoji.

