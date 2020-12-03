CNN’s Brianna Keilar Slams Democrats For Violating Their Own Coronavirus Guidelines

On Wednesday, CNN anchor Brianna Keilar ripped into Democratic Party politicians for violating the restrictions they imposed amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Per Mediaite, Keilar began her monologue by pointing out that a “number of Democratic leaders” are “apologizing or reversing course after multiple occurrences of do as I say, not as I do.”

Keilar then played a video montage that included clips featuring California Gov. Gavin Newsom, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, San Francisco Mayor London Breed and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock.

Newsom was caught attending a private birthday party as his state imposed tough restrictions to curb the spread of COVID-19. Cuomo limited gatherings in New York, but prompted outrage when he told the public that he plans on getting together with his family. Breed attended a private gathering as well and Hancock admitted to spending Thanksgiving with members of his extended family.

Keilar pointed out that each of these Democrats apologized after being caught, but suggested that they are hypocritical. The anchor noted that Hancock said that he was sorry for making “decisions that were born of my heart and not my head,” and slammed him for doing “the exact opposite of what he told everyone else to do.”

She argued that these developments highlighted some Democrats’ hypocrisy and failure to make sacrifices for the greater good.

“The past few weeks brought into relief a pattern of leaders failing to lead by example. Asking Americans to make sacrifices that they themselves are unwilling to make.”

Keilar concluded the segment by arguing that Democratic politicians risk forever losing the trust of their constituents by behaving irresponsibly. She added that they should stop attacking their GOP colleagues for not taking the pandemic seriously because they can’t even follow their own guidelines.

“A lot of these leaders, they are looking across the aisle to blame Republicans who aren’t taking mask wearing seriously. But maybe it’s time they also look in the mirror,” Keilar said.

COVID-19 has spread through the U.S. Congress as well. According to a report from The Washington Post, nearly a sixth of Republican senators have tested positive for the disease so far. Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky was the first lawmaker to test positive, but following a nationwide surge of cases about 15 percent of the GOP caucus got infected.

Still, the Senate has been reluctant to oppose tougher restrictions. Democrats, like Sen. Sherrod Brown of Ohio, urged GOP leadership to make masks mandatory, but Republicans expressed strong opposition to such measures.

As The Inquisitr reported, Dr. Meeta Shah of the Rush University Medical Center warned last week that America could be headed for a major surge in coronavirus cases.