Camila Bernal Flashes Underboob And Buns In Baby Pink Bikini

Instagram sensation Camila Bernal delighted her 1.4 million followers with her latest swimwear post. The update, which went live on Wednesday, November 2, saw the model posing in a bikini as a part of an Every Body Athletics photo shoot. The clip that ran for more than 14 minutes showed the celebrity flaunting her curvaceous body as she created a variety of tantalizing poses.

Camila wore a baby pink bathing suit. The top appeared to be a little too small for the buxom model and plenty of her underboob was on display as a result of this. Delicate ruffles edged the bottom of the triangular cups and the material featured a cloudy tie-dyed pattern.

The bikini briefs sat high over her curvaceous hips and, with the thong-style back, her famous booty was proudly on display whenever the celebrity turned around in front of the camera.

Her long dark locks were straightened and parted in the middle. At the start of the video, they hung down her back. However, as she leaned forward to make an adjustment to the camera, her hair fell over one shoulder. Then, she continued to flick her locks about as she performed a variety of poses.

Standing in front of a white backdrop, Camila also brought her friend Dashka Saied into the shot at one point in order to show off a tight-fitting activewear outfit that featured a zippered jacket and legging in a black-and-green pattern. Laster in the clip, Camila also wore a similar outfit in shades of gray.

Camila’s followers were quick to respond after she posted the video. Within one hour, the clip had already racked up an impressive 24,600 likes and plenty of comments from her dedicated fans.

“Dream girl most beautiful ever,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“She’s so freaking bomb,” a fan remarked.

“Gorgeous,” another user simply stated.

“Such a hottie,” a fourth person wrote, also using a variety of emoji for further emphasis to their statement.

The Spanish word “hermosa” also cropped up frequently in the comments section. According to a Google translation, this means “beautiful” in English.

In order to avoid the language barrier, many of her followers used emoji rather than words when it came to commenting on Camila’s post. The most popular ones appeared to be the fire, heart-eyes, and variations of the heart emoji. However, considering the content, the peach one also got a steady workout as well.

Camila often shares swimwear updates when posting to her official social media account. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, last week she shared a series of images that saw her wearing a twenty yellow bikini. As to be expected, her fans were instantly impressed with the set.