Paige VanZant Flaunts Perfect Derrière In Thong Bikini While Performing Impressive Handstand

Former UFC fighter Paige VanZant took to Instagram recently and performed an impressive handstand while wearing very little, much to the delight of her 2.7 million followers.

The octagon specialist is no stranger to sultry snaps, and her latest was no different. In the photo, the 26-year-old stunner positioned herself above her husband, Austin Vanderford, who relaxed on the floor and smiled at his wife, clearly enjoying the sight.

VanZant also gave her followers a view of her athletic physique, including clear shots of her peachy booty and sideboob, as she balanced impressively on her hands.

The mixed martial artist wore a tiny pink thong bikini and nothing else. In addition to showing plenty of skin, VanZant’s position ensured that her rib tattoo was on display. She had her hair tied up in a messy bow, allowing her to look into her husband’s eyes without any locks getting in the way of her view.

In the accompanying caption, VanZant revealed that she wanted to add some warmth to the air in an effort to combat the winter chill. She certainly heated up her fans’ passions, as more than 82,000 hit the like button. Some of them also took time out of their day to compliment the fighter and share their appreciation for the upload.

“Relationship goals 100 [per cent],” wrote one Instagram user, who was seemingly inspired by VanZant and Vanderford’s goofy antics.

“Might melt the snow,” gushed a second Instagrammer.

“I look at that body like the blind man would see the world at the first time,” added another one of the fighter’s many Instagram admirers.

Some of VanZant’s followers also asked when they can expect to see her in action again. As documented by MMA Fighting, her contract agreement with UFC came to an end earlier this year. However, that doesn’t mean she’s retired from combat sports.

As the article highlighted, she’s expected to make her Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship debut next year. As of this writing, her inaugural outing is scheduled for Super Bowl weekend in February.

Sports fans might have to wait another couple of months until they see one of their favorite female competitors back in action, but she has been keeping them entertained in the meantime with some saucy social media updates.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, she recently tantalized her supports with an image of her rocking another revealing bathing suit while chilling by the pool. In the snap, the former Sports Illustrated model’s derriere was on display once again.