Arizona GOP Claims Ballots Were ‘Altered And Removed’ From Donald Trump’s Total

Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward claimed on Wednesday that her team discovered that two of 100 duplicate ballots at the center of their investigation into possible election fraud were altered and removed from Donald Trump’s total. As reported by The Arizona Republic, the findings are part of an ongoing legal challenge to void the state’s general eelectoral results in an attempt to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s win in the region.

In today's update, Chairwoman @kelliwardaz announces the findings from our investigation of 100 duplicate ballots, in which TWO votes were discovered to have been altered and removed from President @realDonaldTrump's total. pic.twitter.com/6Dg9zd2XGd — Arizona Republican Party (@AZGOP) December 2, 2020

Arizona GOP lawyer Jack Wilenchik is now asking a judge to allow Ward and her team to inspect thousands of duplicate ballots to look for more fraudulent activity. Wilenchek is asking for Thursday’s trial to be postponed until the possible second investigation is complete.

In a Wednesday filing, Wilenchik claimed that one ballot was switched to vote for Biden, while another was initially in favor of Trump but changed to support both Trump and a “blank’ write-in candidate,” which nullified the vote.

“There were no errors observed in the sample which granted a vote to Trump, or which canceled out a Biden vote. Given the extremely small sample size,” he wrote.

The lawyer pointed to the investigation’s small sample size and the narrow margin of victory for the Democratic Party as reasons to support the possibility that the two issues could represent a significant larger problem.

According to The San Francisco Chronicle, Maricopa County offered to review 2,500 additional duplicated ballots after Ward’s request, for which a judge has yet to provide a ruling.

“We put on a great election on Nov. 3, and we are happy to have people look more closely at it,” said Tom Liddy, a lawyer representing county officials. “We have nothing to hide.”

The San Francisco Chronicle noted that there is currently no evidence of widespread voter fraud in Arizona’s 2020 elections.

“U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr has said the Justice Department has uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that would change the outcome of the election,” the publication noted.

As The Inquisitr reported, journalist Brahm Resnik claimed that Trump called the Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey as the state certified the race for his Democratic opponent. While it’s unclear what the nature of the call was, some assumed that the president was attempting to interfere with the electoral results.

Despite the certification, The San Francisco Chronicle reported that many GOP politicians in the state have been silent on the results or slow to express their confidence in the integrity of the outcome.

Biden beat Trump in Arizona by 10,457 votes, which is a margin of approximately 0.3 percent.