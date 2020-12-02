Former WWE Star Torrie Wilson, 45, Flaunts Tanned Body In Latest Bikini Snap

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson, 45, took to Instagram this week and shared a stunning poolside photo with her 1 million followers.

The snap showed Wilson sitting on the ledge of a swimming pool, close to a black plant plot that contained some green leaves. The former wrestler had a look of disappointment on her face as she stared into a half-empty beer bottle that she held in her left hand.

Wilson wore a neon green bikini that showed off her enviable sun-kissed figure. The bombshell’s long legs and toned abs were firmly on display, while hair was tied up in a messy bun. Even though she was relaxing by the water, Wilson’s dry hair and swimming attire indicated that she hadn’t stepped into it when the picture was taken.

The former superstar was in a contemplative mood on the day as well. In the accompanying caption, she revealed that she couldn’t find the answers she was looking for. It seemed that Wilson was dismayed by the ongoing pandemic, noting how it’s been happening for the majority of 2020 with no certain end in sight.

Wilson’s followers, meanwhile, appreciated the upload appearing on their social media. As of this writing, the image has gained over 30,000 likes along with several complimentary comments about the Hall of Famer’s gorgeous appearance.

“Great beer…..fine lady,” gushed one of Wilson’s Instagram admirers.

“Gorgeous as always. Love [you], Torrie,” wrote another Instagrammer, emphasizing the compliment with love heart and smiley emojis.

“Thankfully you’re in a bathing suit,” wrote a third Instagram user, who capped off their comment with an image of a beaming face.

These views were echoed by the majority of the commenters. Few of the WWE legend’s fans were concerned about the pandemic at the time, presumably due to Wilson’s bikini body giving them a temporary distraction from the real world.

Some of Wilson’s followers also claimed that they missed seeing her in the squared circle. The 45-year-old has retired from professional wrestling, but she’s been known to make a few appearances in recent years.

As The Inquisitr previously documented, she went viral in 2018 following a surprise appearance on Monday Night Raw. The show was nostalgia-themed, commemorating 25 years of the program’s time on the air.

The legendary performer was also inducted into the Hall of Fame as part of last year’s class. She joined an esteemed line-up that included D-Generation X, The Honky Tonk Man and others who left an indelible mark on the industry.