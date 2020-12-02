Montana Yao: Who Is NBA Star Malik Beasley’s Wife?

NBA player Malik Beasley was recently spotted holding hands with Larsa Pippen, which prompted his wife, Montana Yao, to express her shock on her Instagram story on Tuesday.

As reported by People, Yao, who shares a child with the Minnesota Timberwolves guard, was reportedly unaware of his apparent relationship with Pippen. According to the biography on Yao’s website, she met Beasley in 2018 before having their son, Makai Joseph Beasley, the following year.

She’s A Model, Actor, & Former Miss Teen USA Winner

Montana Yao / Getty Images

According to Yao’s biography, she was crowned Miss Malibu Teen USA 2016. She also placed top ten at Miss California Teen USA 2016 before she pursued full-time modeling and acting. Yao has over 110,000 followers on Instagram, where she frequently posts modeling shots.

Yao has also made rap videos that have helped her expand her social media following. She posted her first rap video to Instagram in 2016, and her website claims they have gained over 10 million views to date.

“Her love and empathy radiates through her actions in whatever she chooses to do. She is very determined and passionate about creating and leaving a positive legacy,” her website reads.

She’s No Stranger To Drama

Montana Yao / Getty Images

As reported by The Daily Mail, Yao and Beasley are facing felony charges related to a September incident during which police officers found almost two pounds of marijuana at the scene. The incident began after Beasley allegedly pointed an automatic rifle at an idling car that inadvertently pulled up near the NBA star’s rented home in Plymouth, Minnesota. After arriving at the scene, police allegedly founds 835 grams of marijuana, a handgun, a 12-gauge shotgun, and an automatic rifle. Yao — along with her husband — are being charged with fifth-degree drug possession.

Yao’s most recent brush with drama came after photos of Beasley and Pippen holding hands began to circulate across news outlets. As reported by The Sun, she allegedly filed for divorce after she learned of other infidelity from a woman name @luvvjewel. The woman reportedly sent Yao videos, videos, and DMs of her Beasley’s cheating.

“Wow…I don’t even know this man…this is wild y’all I’m seeing it for the first time just like y’all,” she wrote of the infidelity.

“I’ve always and will forever remain true to who I am and GOD has never let me down. The truth always comes out one way or another…”

According to sources that spoke to TMZ, Montana was “blindsided” by the photos.