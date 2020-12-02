Leigh-Anne Pinnock Stuns In Short Blue Silk Dress With Strappy Heels

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, who is one-fourth of the successful British girl group Little Mix, took to Instagram to update fans with a series of new snapshots of herself. The songstress has a passion for fashion and slayed in an eye-catching number for her most recent post.

The “Shout Out to My Ex” chart-topper stunned in a silky blue dress that featured a mini slit at the back and feathery detailing. The item of clothing fell above her upper thigh and displayed her decolletage. Pinnock teamed the look with strappy heels that gave her some extra height and showed off her toes. She scraped back her dark hair and tied her locks up in a high ponytail. Pinnock accessorized herself with rings and small hoop earrings for the occasion.

The 29-year-old treated her followers to three images within one upload.

In the first shot, the singer was captured down a mirrored hallway from behind. Pinnock placed one hand against the wall and tugged at her long locks while gazing at her reflection on her right. She showcased a hint of her profile while giving fans an eyeful of her back tattoo.

In the next slide, Pinnock stared in front while continuing to hold her ponytail above her head.

In the third and final frame, the BRIT Award winner was snapped from thighs-up while facing the camera. She crossed one arm across her body and raised her other hand to her face. Pinnock looked at the photographer with her head tilted up slightly and her lips parted.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 113,000 likes and over 1,600 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.2 million followers.

“Your back is even more beautiful than I am. Jheezzzzz,” one user wrote, adding the heart-eyes emoji.

“Imagine being this perfect tho,” another person shared.

“Please wear this color forever you’re so gorgeous,” remarked a third fan.

“Honestly this is my favorite color and you’re my favorite woman what more could I ask,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impression on her loyal social media audience with her attire is nothing new for Pinnock. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the entertainer modeled a low-cut gray blazer that featured black detailing and two pockets from her ASOS Style Edit. Pinnock paired the ensemble with black shorts and black ankle boots. She is known for rocking different types of hairstyles and sported her straight brunette shoulder-length locks down with a middle part while accessorizing with a necklace.