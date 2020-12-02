Abby Dowse Sits With Legs Spread While Wearing Risque Fishnet Lingerie

On Wednesday, December 2, Australian model Abby Dowse made the workweek a little more exciting by uploading a suggestive snap for her 2.6 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

The photo, which was taken with Abby’s smartphone, showed the 30-year-old posing before a sizable mirror in what appears to be a bedroom. She sat on the carpeted floor with her legs spread and her knees bent. She leaned back and rested one of her arms on the bed behind her. Abby tilted her head and looked at her phone screen with a serious expression on her face, as she snapped the sizzling selfie. Flowers in a white pot can be seen in the background.

Abby flaunted her fantastic figure in black lingerie from the clothing retailer Fashion Nova. The set featured a fishnet top with cut-out detailing that was connected to a pair of matching thigh-high stockings. She also had on coordinating underwear. The risque ensemble put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and lean legs on full display. She finished off the sexy look with hoop earrings, layered necklaces, delicate bracelets, and a ring.

For the photo, the blond bombshell styled her hair in slightly tousled waves, giving her even more sex appeal.

In the caption of the post, the social media sensation advertised for Fashion Nova by tagging the company.

The provocative post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 20,000 likes. Quite a few of her followers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“Very beautiful and gorgeous young lady awesome body,” gushed an admirer, adding a string of heart-eye and fire emoji to the end of the comment.

“Omg you’re a goddess,” added a different devotee, along with numerous heart-eye emoji.

“Absolutely stunning fabulous lady,” remarked another fan.

“[W]ow Abby you never fail to amaze us you are so hot Abby,” chimed in a fourth social media user.

Some commenters, however, seemed to have been rendered speechless by the photo and instead, used a trail of emoji to vocalize their praise for the model.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that Abby has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to post racy content that sometimes pushes the boundaries of Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity.

Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a tiny purple bikini. That picture has been liked over 47,000 times since it was shared.