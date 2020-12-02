‘Vikings’ Season 6: Final Episodes To Air On Amazon Prime Video In December, Plus New Trailer

It has been a long wait for fans of History Channel’s epic historical drama series, Vikings. Normally, the TV show premieres at the end of each year — usually around the end of November — this time came and went without a single announcement. However, the wait is finally over and fans can start counting down the days until December 30, according to the official press release.

However, there has been a slight change regarding networks. According to Variety, the final 10 episodes will premiere in the US, UK, Germany, Austria, and Ireland on Amazon Prime Video rather than on the History Channel.

“Our monumental Vikings saga is coming to its conclusion, but not before you’ve had to chance to watch some of my all-time favorite episodes,” said Michael Hirst, who is the Vikings creator, executive producer, and sole writer.

“Prime Video will uniquely expose the series finale to a streaming audience first. Prepare to be astonished, and for many surprises along the way. And if you have tears to shed, then also be prepared to shed them.”

As yet, it is unclear when History Channel will air the final installment of their iconic TV adaptation of the Viking sagas. However, the network will air it at some point in time.

In addition, new footage for the final season of Vikings has also been released. For those who have not yet viewed the series in its entirety might want to look away now as spoilers are included in the following paragraphs.

In the latest clip, the fate of Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) is explored. In the midseason finale, he was stabbed by his brother, Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen). His death appeared inevitable as a result of this. However, it appears he survives, albeit only just.

Further details of all of Ragnar’s (Travis Fimmel) sons are also explored in the clip. Ivar continues on in his pursuit to become even more famous than his father. Ubbe (Jordan Patrick Smith) is still looking for the golden land and Hvitserk (Marco Ilso) continues to stay by Ivar’s side. In addition, Bjorn’s wife, Gunnhild (Ragga Ragnars), questions whether the Viking Age is drawing to a close.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, this is not the end for Vikings. Rather, Netflix is currently in development on a spinoff called Vikings: Valhalla. Already, 24 episodes have been commissioned and filming is underway in Ireland. While the new show was assumed to premiere on Netflix in 2021, with the current coronavirus pandemic causing delays in the filming industry, it seems likely this timeline could drag out a little longer than expected.