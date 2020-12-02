Sierra Skye Shows Off Her Sculpted Derriere In A Leopard-Print Thong Bikini: ‘Sandyyyy Booty’

Sierra Skye teased her 4.1 million Instagram followers with a sexy Wednesday afternoon post. She flaunted her curvy backside while wearing a revealing bikini and it did not take long for this one to raise heart rates sky-high.

The new snapshot showed Sierra standing on a sandy beach. Lush palm trees filled the background and provided a significant amount of shade. The hottie stood with her back to the camera as she showed off her flawless, bronzed skin.

The model’s blond tresses tumbled down her back in messy, beachy waves. She wore a leopard-print bikini that perfectly highlighted her jaw-dropping physique.

The only part of the top that could be seen in this snap was the tied strap that crossed her back. The matching thong bottoms left little to the imagination. Sierra had both of her hands behind her and they seemingly grazed the waistband.

The snap was cropped to show Sierra just from the knees up. She noted in her caption that her booty was sandy, and her followers did not pass up this opportunity to examine that area of her figure closely to confirm her claim for themselves.

It seemed that this same bikini may have made an appearance in another recent Instagram post of Sierra’s. A few weeks ago, she teased her fans with a shot showing her in the two-piece swimsuit as she lounged in the shade and embraced a moment of bliss.

That snap was a big hit with Sierra’s followers. The photo showed a hint of underboob and highlighted her curvy hips, pert booty, and long legs, and it received more than 96,000 likes.

This new photo was an immediate hit with the model’s millions of fans. In less than an hour, it had already accumulated more than 26,000 likes. In addition, people flocked to the comments section to note their appreciation for the revealing snapshot.

“Absolutely puuurfect,” one comment read.

“Nice thigh gap,” someone else appreciatively noted.

“My fav…..beautiful shape,” a third user detailed.

“Sandy cheeks alright,” commented another user who added a fire emoji as well as a heart-eyes icon to the note.

Sierra knows that poses like this drive her fans wild. It’s not uncommon for her to wear a skimpy set of swimsuit bottoms and flaunt her sculpted derriere in front of a camera. In fact, dusting her bum in a bit of sand has been a common strategy of hers lately as well.

Even if this type of pose pops up frequently on Sierra’s Instagram page, the reaction she quickly received to this shot proved that nobody ever gets tired of snapshots like this one.