Bri Teresi Flaunts Pert Derrière In Short Tennis Skirt

Popular influencer Bri Teresi has been giving her 1.1 million Instagram followers plenty to get excited about over the past few days. From showing off her figure in sexy lingerie to skintight dresses, she knows how to keep her online audience coming back for more. On Wednesday, the blond beauty shared a snap that saw her looking especially sexy while modeling a short tennis skirt and a matching top.

Bri’s outfit was a bold white color. The tennis skirt was pleated, and it had a gathered waist. The number was incredibly short, showing off her legs. The shirt appeared to be fitted with short sleeves. The blond beauty completed her outfit with a pair of ankle socks which she wore under a pair of white trainers.

The model wore her hair styled with the ends loosely curled with the sides pulled back in a clip.

The photo showed Bri on a tennis court. Trees could be seen a few feet from the edge of the court while a few leaves were scattered along the side of the area.

Bri leaned over the net while she picked up a ball. The camera captured her from a side angle, giving her the opportunity to show off her fabulous booty and her toned legs. She leaned one hand on a racket while she reached down toward the ball. With her back arched, she emphasized her backside while the hemline of the skirt rode up over her cheeks. Her shirt was also rolled up, showing off her tight abs and her sexy lower back. Her skin looked smooth and flawless in the outside light.

Bri’s fans seemed to enjoy seeing her bending over in the revealing outfit, and plenty had something to say about the sultry shot.

“Oh goodness. You are going to give me a heart attack. WOW,” joked one follower.

“You look stunning in white. You’re so beautiful!” a second Instagram user added with a kiss and heart-eye smiley face emoji.

“Omg my phone is melting,” quipped a third admirer.

“This is beautiful,” a fourth follower added with flame and red heart emoji.

Bri showcased her figure in another miniskirt last month. She shared a photo that saw her sporting a plaid number. It skimmed the middle of her thighs and featured a chain detail in the front. She paired the garment with a black shirt that had a plunging neckline that showcased her ample cleavage while she walked while holding a golf club.