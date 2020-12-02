Chloe Saxon Flaunts Her Bombshell Booty In Bold Bottoms For Steamy Instagram Video

Brunette bombshell Chloe Saxon tantalized her 880,000 Instagram followers with her latest share, a short video in which she flaunted her curvaceous figure. The clip was taken indoors, and a bed with an upholstered tufted headboard crafted from a gray velvet fabric was visible in the background. The feminine piece of furniture also had pale pink bedding atop it, and some sparkling embellishments where the piece was tufted.

Chloe tagged Dr. Alexander Aslani, a plastic surgeon based in Marabella, Spain, in the caption of the post. Her pert posterior was indeed the focus of the share, as she flaunted it for the camera throughout the video.

Chloe looked stunning in a black top that clung to her curvaceous figure. The garment had long sleeves that extended all the way to her wrists, and was a cropped length, leaving several inches of her stomach exposed. She also had plenty of skin on her back visible in the ensemble, as her cropped shirt featured a lace-up detail with thin black straps criss-crossing her back. Several of her tattoos peeked out from between the straps as well as beneath the hem.

She paired the revealing top with equally eye-catching bottoms that highlighted her curves to perfection. The pants were high-waisted, with the waistband coming right to her natural waist, accentuating her hourglass shape. They featured a houndstooth pattern in a black-and-white color palette, and her shapely rear strained against the material.

Chloe wore her long brunette locks in a middle part, and the silky tresses cascaded down her chest in soft curls. She kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of sparkling stud earrings. She gazed over her shoulder, at one point pursing her lips to blow a kiss at the camera, and at another, parting her lips and running a hand seductively over her pert posterior.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the update, and the post racked up over 12,700 likes within a day. It also received 297 comments from her audience in the same time span. Megan Thee Stallion’s song “Body” played in the background as Chloe shook her assets.

“So hot and sexy,” one fan wrote, followed by a string of emoji.

“Sweetheart you’re driving me crazy love you baby,” another follower commented.

“Always so beautiful,” a third fan chimed in, including a string of flame emoji in the remark.

“What is it that you get done? I’m so curious,” another follower commented, wanting to know the secrets of Chloe’s plastic surgery journey.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Chloe shared a scandalous trio of shots in which she wore a bodysuit with a low-cut neckline and thigh-high boots.