Khloe Kardashian Sizzles In Knee-High Boots & Little Else: ‘Shoes’

Khloe Kardashian thrilled her 123 million Instagram followers with a sexy new shot of herself wearing a pair of boots and little else while announcing a new Good American shoe line dropping tomorrow.

Khloe sat on a white background in the stunning black-and-white glamorous, artistic image. Front and center were a pair of black knee-high slouchy boots with high heels that appeared to be the only thing she wore. She posed strategically, hugging one leg to help protect her modesty and show off the new footwear. Khloe’s dark, long manicure popped against her knee.

She accessorized with large hoop earrings, which dangled past her jawline, and she had bracelets on one wrist. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star wore her long, brunette locks in a slicked-back style with a center part, and the lengths were braided. The long, thick braid fell over one of Khloe’s shapely shoulders. She looked down with her eyes closed and her full lips slightly parted. The glamorous shot highlighted the model’s toned arms and legs along with the curve of her backside.

Khloe tagged her brand Good American in the caption and revealed that shoes are coming soon. Her fans appeared to adore the new photo and the footwear news, with more than 319,000 hitting the “like” button. Nearly 1,700 of them also took a moment to leave an uplifting comment for the mother-of-one, with several choosing the flame emoji to express their thoughts.

“I’m obsessed with this photo of you. You are a supermodel, Khloe,” wrote one devotee who added several rows of flames.

“OMG, those are great! You look amazing in this pic. I can’t wait anymore for the new kicks,” a second follower declared, including several red hearts and blushing smilies.

“Koko, this is pure fire. You look absolutely stunning, and I could not love this any more than I do right this second. You are perfect in every single way,” enthused a third fan who included roses and a crown.

“I’m so excited!!!! I can’t wait to get a pair asap. Now just promise me I’ll be smoking hot like you when I wear them,” teased a fourth Instagram user, adding a laughing, crying smiley.

Currently, the entrepreneur is co-parenting her daughter True with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. However, The Inquisitr previously reported that on a recent episode of KUWTK, she discussed possibly rekindling their romance, which ended shortly after she gave birth to their child.