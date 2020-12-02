Kara Del Toro Looks Smoking Hot In Lilac Lingerie: ‘Who’s Excited For Christmas?’

Kara Del Toro brought her 1.6 million Instagram fans an early Christmas gift when she shared a sizzling shot that captured her in a skimpy lingerie set. The post was shared on her Instagram page on December 2, and her fans have been thrilled with the skin-baring display.

The photo saw the model posed directly in the center of the frame. She appeared to be in a bedroom, and the corner of a bed that was made with white linens was visible in the corner of the frame. Kara looked into the camera with a sultry stare and her lips slightly parted. She held a box of products from Bali Body in one hand and touched her thigh with the opposite.

Kara grabbed her audience’s attention as she slipped into a sexy lingerie set that did her figure nothing but favors. The garment boasted a lilac color that popped against her fair skin. The piece was constructed of a delicate lace fabric that took the look to a whole new level. It had a scooping neckline that fell midway down her bust, leaving ample amounts of cleavage on display. Its thick straps were worn wide on her shoulders and her trim arms were in view. She wore a white blouse that was draped near her elbows, and the fabric fell past her derriere.

Kara added a pair of matching bottoms to complete her racy attire. Part of the garment featured a semi-sheer fabric that exposed a tease of her skin underneath. The front was worn low on her pelvis, leaving her sculpted abs in full view. It had thin straps that were tight on her tiny waist, and the high-rise design showed off her sculpted thighs.

Kara added a thick necklace to her collar and a set of earrings as her only visible accessories. She rocked sexy, loose curls in her mane, and her hair spilled over her shoulders and back.

It has not taken long for her audience to rave over the post, and it’s accrued more than 15,000 likes and 150-plus comments in a matter of minutes. Some commented on her figure while a few more were left speechless and used emoji instead.

“Good morning kara, gorgoeus and beautiful,” one follower gushed, adding a few red heart and smiley face emoji.

“I don’t want to move to another post – you have me mesmerized…” a second fan exclaimed.

“Wow looking so beautiful. Love seeing your post notifications,” a third complimented.

“You look gorgeous and amazing. Hottest body on the planet,” another commented alongside a string of red hearts.