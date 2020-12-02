Georgia Fowler Looks Smoking-Hot In Strapless Bikini

Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler is known by her 1.1 million Instagram followers for her chic sense of style. On Wednesday, she took to the photo-sharing site to flaunt her svelte physique in a tiny bikini that flashed plenty of skin.

Georgia’s swimsuit was made from a gold, glittery fabric. The top was strapless, and it was skimpy. It featured small, underwire half cups that left a good deal of her chest exposed. The bottoms had high-cut legs and a low-rise front that put her flat abs on display.

The model wore her hair pulled back with a few curly tendrils falling across the front of her face.

Georgia accessorized with gold hoop earrings and a pendant necklace.

The photo was a mirror selfie, which was taken in a bathroom. The walls were covered with brown marble tiles and the bright blue sky could be seen in the reflection through a window with an ornate white wooden frame.

Georgia leaned against the side of a door while she snapped the photo. Part of a toilet could be seen behind her and a toilet paper holder was on one side of the frame. She cocked one hip to the side while her free arm hung beside her body. The pose highlighted the sexy curve of her hips and her slim waistline. Her shapely shoulders and toned arms were also on display as she gazed at the phone with a serious expression on her face.

In the caption, she left a playful remark along with a seashell emoji.

Judging from the amount of flame emoji in the comments section, Georgia’s online audience enjoyed seeing her wear the skimpy set.

Many took a moment to give the post some love.

“I have always had great admiration not only for you beauty but for how you conduct and handle yourself in the public eye! Hats off to great role-model,” added one fan.

“A stunningly beautiful lady,” commented a second Instagram user.

“You are a bomb,” a third comment read.

“You are really beautiful!” a fourth admirer added alongside a smiley face emoji with heart eyes.

Last month, Georgia shared a photo of her flaunting her incredible figure in a monochromatic shot in which she wore a dark, long-sleeved shirt. She lifted the bottom of the top, showcasing her flat tummy as well as the barely there, low-rise bikini bottoms. She appeared to have wet hair as she stood near a large outcropping on a beach.