Pamela Anderson Rocks A Trench Coat & Stiletto Heels In Breathtaking Black-And-White Snap

Buxom blond Pamela Anderson stunned her 1.1 million Instagram followers with her latest share, a gorgeous black-and-white snap taken in a stunning interior space. Pamela was perched atop a modern chair with sleek lines, and she sat at a table with several items on it, including a vase filled with tulips.

A large plant was visible in the background, as was a variety of pale cabinetry with eye-catching details, such as dark drawer pulls and paned segments of glass.

The focal point of the shot, however, remained Pamela, who looked incredible in the share. She rocked a trench coat that fit her to perfection, and had the sleeves rolled up for a more casual vibe, leaving her forearms exposed.

The buttons of the jacket didn’t appear to be done up, allowing the neckline to remain open and the fabric to drape flawlessly over her ample assets. She had the garment belted, accentuating her slim waist and defining her hourglass shape, and the hem of the jacket came to the tops of her thighs.

She appeared to be wearing a mini dress underneath the look, as a hint of it was visible beneath the hem of the coat. Her sculpted stems were on full display as well, as she crossed her legs while keeping her gaze focused on something in the distance.

Pamela’s long blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in voluminous curls, with a few strands framing her stunning features. Despite being indoors, she had a pair of sunglasses perched on the bridge of her nose, and her head was turned to the side as she gazed at something in the distance. The camera captured her in profile for a gorgeous share.

Pamela finished off the ensemble with sky-high stiletto pumps that had a sleek, sexy silhouette. The footwear was a pointed-toe style that elongated her legs, and she rested one elbow on the table as she posed for the photo.

She placed her other hand on her hip, and the lines of her body were stunning in the snap. The picture had an artistic vibe thanks to the filter, and her followers couldn’t get enough. Though Pamela only allows comments on her pictures from people she follows, as stated in her Instagram bio, the update still earned over 6,000 likes within just 54 minutes.

A few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Pamela shared another sizzling shot in which she rocked sky-high stiletto sandals, casual pants that draped over her toned legs without clinging too tightly, and a white cropped shirt. The image was captured in a bathroom, as she leaned over the sink, arching her back slightly to accentuate her curves.