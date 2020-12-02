Olympic Gymnast Simone Biles Flaunts Sculpted Figure In A Minuscule Bikini During Houston ‘Winters’

Simone Biles is back in a bikini, and her army of 3.9 million fans are loving the sight. The gymnast and social media influencer took to her Instagram feed on December 2 to share a steamy shot that captured her posing with two pals and her sister.

The image appeared to have been snapped in the evening, and a pastel sky appeared overhead. The four ladies had their backsides facing the lens, looking over their shoulders and into the camera. There was a fence around the backyard and a pool in front of the ladies. In the caption of the update, Simone joked that this was a peek of what “Houston winter” is like, and the weather was nice enough for a dip in the pool.

Simone sported a skimpy bikini that showed more than it covered. On the upper half, she sported a top that was patterned with different colors. Its thin straps stretched over her ripped shoulders, leaving her muscular arms well on display. She teamed the look with a pair of tiny black bottoms that were ruffled in the back. It had a cheeky design that offered a peek of her backside, and the high-rise cut showed off her sculpted thighs. Simone added a pair of fleece-lined slippers to complete the poolside attire.

Simone also wore a pair of earrings, providing her look with just the right amount of bling. She wore her long, dark locks pulled back in a high and tight bun to keep her hair out of her face.

Her friend, Bryce Watts, posed next to Simone, and she sported a solid black suit that offered a great view of her curves. Bryce wore her long, curly locks down and over her shoulders and back.

Steph Magellan added a pop of color to the image with a mismatched swimsuit that included bright blue bottoms. Simone’s younger sister, Adria Biles, appeared on the shot’s far right and matched Simone in a tiny black suit.

As of this writing, the post has only been live on Simone’s page for a few minutes, but it has already accrued more than 29,000 likes and 90-plus comments. Most Instagrammers raved over the great weather while several others gushed over the girls’ bikini bodies.

“Gorgeous. Stay safe and healthy,” one follower gushed, adding a few red hearts to the end of the post.

“Ohhhhh yeeeahh!! You got to love a sexy athletic woman’s build. The tone legs and lustful frame down to the booty,” a second wrote.

“Happy December! Excited for Christmas? You look awesome,” one more commented with a few flames.