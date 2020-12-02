Paige Spiranac Flaunts Fantastic Figure In Low-Cut Tank Top & Skintight Black Miniskirt

On Wednesday, December 2, professional golfer Paige Spiranac shared a sizzling snap with her 2.9 million Instagram followers.

The photo showed the 27-year-old posing in front of shrubbery and trees. Paige stood with her shoulders back and one of her knees bent while she held on to a golf club. She turned her body slightly away from the photographer, as she looked off into the distance, flashing her beautiful smile.

She opted to wear a low-cut gray tank top that had been tucked into a high-waisted black miniskirt. The ensemble put her incredible curves and sculpted thighs on display. Paige finished off the look with a black glove from the golf apparel company G/FORE.

For the photo, the blond beauty had pulled back some of her hair with loose pieces framing her face. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted red, which looked gorgeous against her fair skin.

In the caption of the post, Paige implied that her facial expression in the photo was in response to a “starter” underestimating her abilities on the golf course due to her gender. She then asked her followers about which “tees” they “normally play from.”

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer Paige’s question.

“The yellow tees, or in competition the whites,” wrote one commenter.

“Usually doesn’t matter because my second shot will probably be from the rough,” remarked another Instagram user.

Quite a few commenters also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply used a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the athlete, others were more vocal in their praise.

“You are so cute,” gushed one fan, adding a string of heart-eye emoji to the end of the comment.

“OH WOW!!! You look amazing,” added a different devotee, along with numerous red rose emoji.

Paige engaged with her followers by responding to a few of the comments. The post appeared to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 40,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is not the first time that Paige has shown off her fantastic figure on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles.

For instance, she recently uploaded a close-up selfie, in which she wore a plunging corduroy top. Her luscious locks had been styled in loose curls, giving her look additional glamour. That post has been liked over 150,000 times since it was shared.