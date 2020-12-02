Thursday’s ‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Leans On Ridge For Support While Harboring A Secret

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, December 3 reveal that Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will lean on her father for support. She has had an unusual week and may feel confused now that she and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) have crossed the line, per The TV Watercooler.

Ridge Checks In

Ridge touches base with his only daughter. He checks in on her at the cliff house to make sure that she’s okay. He’s also worried about Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) because he has been acting strangely.

Steffy’s dealing with her own difficulties, and it won’t be long before Ridge picks up that his daughter is struggling with something. While he may think that she and Dr. John Finnegan (Tanner Novlan) have hit a rough patch, nothing could be further from the truth. Finn has been wonderful and has declared his feelings to her.

Ridge has been an active parent and wants to be there for Steffy and Kelly Spencer (Colette and Avalon Gray). He longs to protect them, but she may not open up to him. However, Steffy knows that he may tell Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) the truth and then all hell will break loose.

Today on #BoldandBeautiful, Liam and Steffy wake up forced to address what happened between them the night before. pic.twitter.com/GLSNcE8GuC — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) December 1, 2020

Steffy’s Guilty Feelings

Steffy’s struggling with her emotions. She really thought that she was over Liam when she moved on with Finn. She assured Finn that she was leaving her fantasy of Liam behind. Her ex-husband chose to marry Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) and they have a family together.

Steffy and Liam slept together. Liam betrayed his vows because he was shattered after Thomas supposedly kissed his wife. Little did he know that Thomas was actually kissing the look-alike Hope mannequin.

Liam had rushed to Steffy’s house and told her that he had seen Thomas and Hope kissing. She offered him something to drink while he ranted and raved. One thing led to another and the two ended up in bed together.

Steffy feels awful for betraying Finn. At the same time, she wonders why she gave in to Liam’s advances. She made the decision to get off the crazy train with Hope and Liam after Kelly was born. Is she willing to be one of his sister-wives again?

The Bold and the Beautiful daily spoilers hint that a new crisis will divert their attention. When Ridge and Steffy learn that Thomas is having a medical crisis, father and daughter will make their way to the emergency room. They will wait at the hospital until Finn can confirm his diagnosis and explain what has been going on with Thomas in recent weeks.