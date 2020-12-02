Ashley Alexiss Shows Off Curves In A Skintight Christmas Bodysuit With A Daringly Low Neckline

Ashley Alexiss looked like a total hottie in the most recent update shared on her Instagram feed. The photo was added to her page on December 2, and it had her fans feeling some major holiday vibes.

The image captured Ashley posed directly in the center of the frame. She appeared to be on a photo set, where she was sitting in front of a frosted tree decorated with white and gold ornaments. Behind Ashley were a few wrapped presents, and there was a zebra-print rug directly beside her. She tucked one leg foot in front of her and stretched the opposite back toward the tree. Ashley wore a smile and gazed into the camera with an alluring stare.

She flaunted her bombshell curves in a Christmas-inspired outfit that left little to the imagination. The garment boasted a bright green fabric and was patterned with white trees and red hearts that looked similar to a knit pattern. It had long sleeves that were tight on Ashley’s arms. She wore the first few buttons undone, and its deep V-neckline plunged low into her chest, offering a great view of her ample assets.

The piece fit tightly around her midsection, highlighting her gorgeous, hourglass curves. The garment’s bottom looked like a hybrid between shorts and bikini bottoms, while its high-rise design showed off her shapely thighs. To complete the look, Ashley went barefoot. She also rocked a set of manicured nails that were painted in a French style.

The plus-size model wore her long, brunette locks with a deep side-part and added loose waves to its body. Her mane spilled effortlessly over one shoulder and her back. Ashley also rocked a vibrant red lipstick that popped against her fair skin.

In the post’s caption, she made a pun about a “white Christmas” and drinking wine. It has not taken long for her audience to shower the images with praise. Within a matter of minutes, the post has amassed more than 9,600 likes and 150-plus comments. Some social media users complimented Ashley on her killer curves while a few more asked where she got her outfit from.

“Dang, Ash, I have a weak heart! You look amazing,” one follower gushed, adding a series of hearts.

“If you are my Christmas present I’ll get you all the red wine you want gorgeous,” a second social media user added.

“I’d love to find that under my tree this year,” a third Instagrammer commented.

“Don’t forget to drink the brown, rose and champs too,” one more wrote about the caption.